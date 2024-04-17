Aces Outshine Bees in a 6-4 Victory

April 17, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake City, Utah - A clutch two-RBI Kyle Garlick double sealed a 6-4 victory for the Reno Aces (8-8) over the Salt Lake Bees (6-11) on Wednesday, at Smith's Stadium.

Ronaldo Hernandez further bolstered Garlick's effort with a 2-RBI double of his own, scoring Garlick and Andres Chaparro to give Reno a sizable lead. Despite the Bees' attempt at a comeback, they fell short.

Chaparro launched yet another home run in the top of the fourth inning, a 107.7 MPH line drive over the left field porch. The power-hitting righty has smashed three home runs in his past four games and has registered 5 RBI during that stretch.

Konnor Pilkington got the nod for Wednesday's start and delivered an exceptional performance. The southpaw struck out seven batters and threw 47 out of 56 pitches for strikes, allowing two runs on five hits.

With Justin Martinez getting the call-up to the Arizona Diamondbacks, Dakota Chalmers stepped in to close out the ninth for the Aces. The 27-year-old punched out two Bees, securing his first save of 2024. Chalmers maintains a perfect 0.00 ERA through 7.0 innings of work, tallying 13 strikeouts.

Reno aims to extend their two-win streak into game three of the six-game series Thursday night at Smith's Ballpark. The first pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

Andres Chaparro: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Kyle Garlick: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R

Ronaldo Hernandez: 2-for-5, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Konnor Pilkington: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R/ 2 ER, 0 BB, 7 K

Dakota Chalmers: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K, 1 SV

Following a two-week road trip to Tacoma and Salt Lake, the Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 23, to take on the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, in a six-game series.

