Tacoma Shuts Out Las Vegas In Opener

April 17, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

LAS VEGAS, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (12-4) shutout the Las Vegas Aviators (5-10) for the first time at Las Vegas Ballpark, winning the opener by a score of 14-0.

Tacoma jumped ahead in the second inning on a solo home run from Michael Chavis. Chavis struck again in the fourth, hitting a two-run shot to make it 3-0. Jhonathan Diaz took it from there, as the lefty improved on his stellar start to the season.

Diaz earned his third straight win and lowered his ERA to 0.38, tossing six scoreless innings. He allowed just five hits while striking out eight. The Rainiers blew the game open in the fifth, scoring six runs, highlighted by a bases loaded double from Leo Rivas.

Up 9-0, Tacoma scored two runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh to make it 14-0. Mauricio Llovera, Joey Krehbiel and Ty Buttrey kept the shutout in place, combining to throw three scoreless frames.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Michael Chavis became the first Rainiers player in 2024 to hit two home runs in the same game. He hit a deep fly in the finale against Reno on Sunday, giving him three in his last two games.

Michael Chavis and Leo Rivas combined to go 6-for-10 with four runs scored, a double, two home runs and six runs batted in.

After scoring 13 runs on 16 hits in their last game, Tacoma added 14 more runs on 14 hits tonight.

Tacoma and Las Vegas will play game two of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Las Vegas Ballpark scheduled for 7:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

