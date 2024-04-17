Bees Drop Series Opener to Reno

April 17, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees dropped the first game of their homestand against the Reno Aces on Tuesday, falling in a wire-to-wire loss by a final score of 5-1.

The Aces came out of the gates strong against Bees starter Andrew Wantz, tagging the righty for three quick runs and chasing him from the game after just two innings of work. They kept things going against the Salt Lake bullpen as well, adding a run apiece against relievers Ryan Miller and Kenyon Yovan in the fourth and seventh innings respectively to extend their advantage even further.

Facing this early deficit, the Bees did not bring the hot bats from their previous series against Las Vegas back home, as they failed to get anything going against Aces starter Slade Cecconi. The Diamondbacks No. 18 prospect tossed six strong innings, striking out six hitters while allowing five hits and just a lone run on an RBI groundout off the bat of Jordyn Adams. The Reno bullpen continued where Cecconi left off as well, with the trio of Brandon Hughes, Andrew Saalfrank and Dakota Chalmers holding Salt Lake off the scoreboard to bring the game to the finish line.

The Bees best chance at a comeback came in the bottom of the eighth inning after back-to-back hits by Adams and Ehire Adrianza placed runners on second and third with nobody out in the frame. This rally was ended before it could get off of the ground, though, as Saalfrank induced pop outs from Hunter Dozier and Willie Calhoun and a ground out from Jack López to escape the jam unscathed.

The Bees continue the series against Reno with a quick turnaround on Wednesday, with the first pitch scheduled to take place at 12:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.