Isotopes Drop Series Opener to Round Rock, 7-2

August 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Round Rock, TX - The Express led wire-to-wire after scoring a run in the opening frame while holding Albuquerque to just four hits on the night en route to a 7-2 series-opening victory over the Isotopes Tuesday night at Dell Diamond.

Topes Scope: - With the loss, the Isotopes have lost 10-straight at Dell Diamond dating back to April 28, 2023, the longest road losing streak in series against Round Rock history. They are one loss away from tying the longest road losing against one opponent (longest: 11 at Oklahoma City, July 2, 2013-August 27, 2014).

-Albuquerque falls to 6-15 in series openers and 4-6 on the road. The loss ends the Isotopes two-game series-opening win streak.

-The Isotopes were limited to just four hits on the night, tied for the second-fewest in a game in 2024 (three times; last: June 30 vs. Salt Lake).

-Peter Solomon tossed 5.1 innings of one-run ball while fanning eight. He is the third Round Rock Pitcher to hold the Isotopes to one run or fewer, min 5.0 IP (last: May 5, Shaun Anderson, 7 IP, 1 R). He also allowed just two hits, tied for the second-fewest by an opposing starter (fifth time; last: July 20 at Sacramento, Alex Cobb).

Albuquerque relented 11 hits on the night. The club has allowed double-digits hits in 14 of their last 16 contests.

-The Isotopes allowed a run in the first frame, bringing their season total to 99 runs in the opening inning, fourth-most in all of Minor League Baseball.

-Peyton Battenfield picked off Jonathan Ornelas at first base, the Isotopes first pickoff since August 3 at Las Vegas (Carson Palmquist). It was the club's 11th of the year.

-In his third start, fourth game, on his rehab stint, Nolan Jones went 0-for-3 with a strikeout.

-Hunter Stovall connected on his fifth homer of the year and first since June 16 vs. El Paso. Has a hit in four-straight (8x15).

-Drew Romo belted his 14th homer of the year and first since July 25 vs. Round Rock.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Express meet for game two of the series tomorrow at 6:05 pm from Dell Diamond. Albuquerque is slated to start Karl Kauffmann while Round Rock is scheduled to start Chase Anderson.

Pacific Coast League Stories from August 13, 2024

