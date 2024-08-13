Comeback Falls Short in Opener

August 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (65-50) dropped the opener to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (74-40) by a score of 6-5, Tuesday at Cheney Stadium.

Cesar Salazar started the scoring for the Space Cowboys in the second inning, knocking a two-run single to break the scoreless tie. It stayed 2-0 until the fourth, when Tyler Locklear used an RBI double to get Tacoma on the board.

He was followed by Jason Vosler, who gave the Rainiers the lead with his 21st home run of the year. A solo home run from Seby Zavala in the fifth grew Tacoma's lead to 4-2, but Sugar Land wasn't done.

The Space Cowboys tied it in the sixth on a single from Jesus Bastidas and a throwing error from starter Jhonathan Diaz. That knocked Diaz out of the game, allowing three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six over 6.0 innings.

With two outs in the seventh inning, Shay Whitcomb hit a two-run home run to give Sugar Land a 6-4 lead. It stayed that way until the ninth inning, when an RBI double from Nick Solak brought Tacoma within a run.

Tacoma loaded the bases but Wander Suero closed out his 28th save of the year to give Sugar Land the win.

POSTGAME NOTES: Rhylan Thomas went 0-for-5 with a run scored, losing his 12-game hitting streak. Ryan Bliss and Jason Vosler combined for six of Tacoma's nine total hits. The two went 6-for-9 with two runs scored, three doubles, a home run and two runs batted in.

Tacoma and Sugar Land will play game two of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Cheney Stadium scheduled for 7:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

