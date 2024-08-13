OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - August 13, 2024

August 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







Oklahoma City Baseball Club (16-23/56-58)

at Las Vegas Aviators (22-16/59-54)

Game #115 of 150/Second Half #40 of 75/Road #58 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Alec Gamboa (2-6, 2.96) vs. LV-LHP Hogan Harris (3-2, 5.51)

Tuesday, August 13, 2024 | Las Vegas Ballpark | Las Vegas, Nev. | 9:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club opens a six-game series against the Las Vegas Aviators at 9:05 p.m. CT at Las Vegas Ballpark. OKC snapped a three-game losing streak Sunday against Round Rock at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and tonight looks for back-to-back wins...OKC won its most recent road game Aug. 4 in El Paso but has lost six of the last eight games on the road.

Last Game: Ben Casparius pitched six scoreless innings to lead the way as four Oklahoma City pitchers combined to shut out the Round Rock Express, 3-0, Sunday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Casparius matched his longest outing of the season, allowing five hits with eight strikeouts to also match his season-high mark for strikeouts with OKC. Relievers Jose Hernandez, Ryan Brasier and Jack Dreyer each followed with one scoreless inning to complete the shutout. Oklahoma City loaded the bases in the third inning and Tommy Edman drew a walk to bring in a run for a 1-0 lead. Alan Trejo connected on a RBI single in the sixth inning before Andre Lipcius capped off the scoring with a solo home run out to left field in the seventh inning.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Alec Gamboa (2-6) makes his 18th appearance and eighth start of the season with OKC tonight...Gamboa most recently pitched Aug. 7 against Round Rock at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. He piggybacked Jordan Lyles' start with 4.1 scoreless innings of relief. He retired 13 of 15 batters faced overall, including each of the first 12 in a row. The lefty finished with no walks and three strikeouts and was credited with his first hold of 2024...During his last start Aug. 2 in El Paso, Gamboa allowed four runs and seven hits over 5.0 innings with one walk and one strikeout and was charged with the loss in OKC's 7-2 road defeat. All four runs scored in the fourth inning with no outs...He opened July with back-to-back scoreless starts July 4 against Las Vegas and July 11 against El Paso, allowing six hits and one walk over a combined 11.2 innings with seven strikeouts while holding opponents to a .140 batting average and posting a 0.60 WHIP...Gamboa made one appearance for OKC from mid-April to early June, spending time on the Injured List until pitching one inning May 18 in Sacramento and then was placed on the Development List...Gamboa split the 2023 season between Double-A Tulsa and OKC, logging a career-high 37 appearances with a 3.66 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and .196 BAA with 76 strikeouts in 76.1 innings. He made 23 appearances with OKC (three starts) in 2023 posting a 2-4 record and 4.91 ERA over 40.1 IP with 43 K's and 29 walks...He was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Fresno City College...Tonight is his second appearance of the season against the Aviators. He started and pitched 6.0 scoreless innings July 4 against Las Vegas in OKC to tie for the longest scoreless outing of the season by an OKC pitcher. It was also Gamboa's longest overall outing since Aug. 10, 2022 when he pitched a career-high 7.0 innings with Double-A Tulsa. He allowed two hits with four strikeouts to earn the win for OKC.

Against the Aviators: 2024: 3-3 2023: 8-3 All-time: 65-72 At LV: 35-35 This week OKC and Las Vegas play their final 2024 series against one another...The teams played six consecutive games to start July, split between a pair of home-and-home three-game series. OKC won two of three games at Las Vegas Ballpark July 1-3 before Las Vegas won two of three games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark July 4-6. OKC scored at least six runs in four of the six games, but allowed six runs in three games...Andre Lipcius and Trey Sweeney each had seven hits and four RBI for OKC in July against Las Vegas, while Ryan Ward hit three homers and had five RBI...Last season, the teams met in Oklahoma City June 20-25, 2023 with OKC winning the series, 3-2, as one game of the series was canceled due to inclement weather...OKC won five of six games in the first series of 2023 between the teams at Las Vegas Ballpark during OKC's first road series of last season...OKC had a 65-56 edge in runs scored last season, while the Aviators hit 16 homers in 11 games against OKC, which had 14 home runs in the series hit by 10 different players...Drew Avans led OKC with 13 hits in 10 games against the Aviators last season, while Ryan Ward had a team-best 10 RBI in 10 games against Las Vegas...OKC won the overall season series, 8-3, in 2023, winning a season series against Las Vegas for the first time since 2015 (3-1). OKC went 0-4-2 in series against Las Vegas from 2017-22 before last season's win.

Zeroed Out: Oklahoma City recorded its second shutout win of the season Sunday and first since a 5-0 victory July 11 against El Paso at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Starting pitcher Ben Casparius (3-3) tossed six innings, matching his longest outing of the season with OKC May 15 in Sacramento. He did not issue a walk and matched his season-high mark of eight strikeouts for the second time in four starts (July 21 at Round Rock). He became the first OKC pitcher since July 4 to pitch six innings, and it was just the second time since May 29 an OKC starting pitcher went six innings...Jose Hernandez and Ryan Brasier followed and each recorded holds before Jack Dreyer closed out the game to earn his second save of the season, as the three relievers combined to allow one hit and one walk with three strikeouts over the game's final three innings...OKC held Round Rock to six hits Sunday and have held opponents to eight hits or less in seven of the last eight games. OKC also did not allow an extra-base hit for the third time in 10 games, and Sunday marked the fourth time this season an opponent had three or fewer at-bats with runners in scoring position (0x3), as only one runner advanced as far as third base...OKC held Round Rock to three runs or less in each of the last two games of their series (3 R) as well as in four of the six games of their series.

Rehab Clinic: Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy and outfielder Tommy Edman continued Major League Rehab Assignments Sunday with each playing their second game with OKC. Edman played five innings in center field, going 0-for-1 with two walks and a RBI before exiting the game. Muncy collected three at-bats as designated hitter, going 1-for-3...Muncy has been on the Los Angeles Dodgers Injured List since May 17 with a right oblique strain and has played in 40 games with the Dodgers this season. Edman was traded to the Los Angeles July 29 as part of a three-team deal with St. Louis and Chicago (AL). He has been on the IL all season after undergoing surgery on his right wrist in the offseason. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield in July, but sustained an ankle injury and Saturday was his first game since July 28...Reliever Ryan Brasier continued his rehab assignment and made his seventh appearance with OKC Sunday, pitching one inning and allowing one hit with two strikeouts. He was placed on the Dodgers IL with a right calf strain April 29 and transferred to the 60-day IL June 13. During his time with OKC, Brasier has thrown 6.2 scoreless innings while holding opponents 4-for-24 with no walks and 10 strikeouts.

Alan Wrench: Alan Trejo went 1-for-3 with a walk and RBI Sunday and has now hit safely in six straight games, going 9-for-22 (.409) with three walks, three RBI and five runs scored. He has reached base safely in seven straight games...He is tied for the OKC team lead with Kody Hoese with nine hits this month and is batting .310 (9x29) in August while in the midst of his longest hitting streak of the season with OKC...Since Trejo joined OKC in early July after signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a minor league free agent July 1, he has 31 hits in 28 games with 16 walks, 11 RBI and 16 runs scored.

Up to Kode: Kody Hoese entered Sunday's game as a pinch-hitter for Max Muncy in the seventh inning and grounded out in his lone at-bat. His six-game hitting streak came to an end (7x17) as well as his season-best on-base streak of 17 games with a plate appearance. The on-base streak was his longest since a career-best 21-game stretch July 21-Aug. 16, 2019 with then-Single-A Great Lakes. During his most recent streak with OKC, Hoese had 17 hits, including eight for extra bases, 11 walks, eight RBI and nine runs scored...He is tied with Alan Trejo with a team-leading nine hits in August and is 9-for-25 (.360) this month with four extra-base hits, six walks, five RBI and five runs scored.

Climbing Up the Charts: Drew Avans had Sunday off but drew a walk and scored a run in his most recent game on Saturday and has now reached base in 27 of his last 28 games...Throughout the season, Avans has established new Bricktown-era career records for runs scored (324), walks (249) and triples (26). He ranks second all-time in the Bricktown era with 440 career games, 425 hits and 110 stolen bases, while ranking third in doubles (79). Kelly Dransfeldt (1999-2002) is the Bricktown-era leader in both games (502) and hits (448)...Avans leads the league with 68 walks, while ranking second with 84 runs scored, tied for second with eight triples, tied for sixth with 28 stolen bases and 110 hits...This is the third straight season Avans has surpassed 100 hits with Oklahoma City.

Three of a Kind: Sunday's win was OKC's third of the season when scoring three runs or less and first since a 3-1 win July 3 in Las Vegas. OKC's only other win when scoring three runs or less this season was April 5 against Albuquerque at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark when OKC won, 3-1. OKC entered Sunday with a 2-37 record this season when scoring three runs or less in a game, with losses in 14 straight. Last season, OKC won nine games when scoring three runs or less, in 2022 won 11 games when scoring three runs or less and won seven games in 2021 when scoring three runs or less...OKC has been held to three runs or less in back-to-back games, in three of the last four games, as well as in seven of its last 12 games...OKC's 91 runs scored in 21 games since the All-Star Break (July 19) are fewest in the PCL, with 81 runs scored over the last 20 games (4.05 RPG)...OKC was 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position Sunday and is now 15-for-94 (.160) with RISP over the last 10 games.

Summer Blues: Following an 11-2 win in Sugar Land June 11, OKC's record was 37-27 - tied for the team's best record of the season at 10 games above .500. Since then, OKC is 19-31 over the last 50 games - tied for the second-worst record among all Triple-A teams...At 56-58 overall, this is the latest into a season OKC has held a record below .500 since Sept. 5, 2021 (52-53). Last season, OKC went 90-58 in the regular season, as this year's team has accumulated the same amount of losses with 36 games remaining.

Lip Synching: Andre Lipcius entered Sunday's game as a defensive replacement for Tommy Edman in the sixth inning and homered in his lone at-bat of the night in the seventh inning. The home run was Lipcius' 21st home run of the season, but just his third homer of the second half after he racked up 18 homers during the first half...His 21 homers this season are tied for fifth-most in the PCL, while his team-leading 123 hits rank second-most in the league, his 211 total bases are third, his 71 runs scored are tied for fifth and his 44 extra-base hits are seventh.

Around the Horn: OKC finished with one extra-base hit Sunday and has been held to one XBH or less in three of the last four games (7 XBH). Sunday's home run was OKC's first as a team since Wednesday as OKC had been held without a home run in three straight games to tie for the team's longest homerless stretch of the season and longest since a three-game period June 9-12...OKC enters tonight 7-16 over the last 23 road games beginning June 12...Opponents have been successful in 28 straight stolen base attempts going back to July 31 (11 games)...OKC is now 14-17 over the last 31 games. In the 14 wins, they've allowed a total of 44 runs (3.1 RPG). But in the 17 losses, they've surrendered 116 runs (6.8 RPG), with at least seven runs in the 10 of the 17 defeats.

