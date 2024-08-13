Round Rock Wins Series Opener Over Albuquerque, 7-2

August 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, Texas -The Round Rock Express (19-20 | 56-57) opened the six-game homestand with a 7-2 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes (18-22 | 44-71) at Dell Diamond on Tuesday night.

Round Rock starter RHP Peter Solomon (2-4, 7.48) earned the win after allowing one run on two hits and two walks with eight strikeouts over 5.1 innings. Albuquerque starter RHP Peyton Battenfield (3-6, 7.73) was charged with the loss, giving up four runs on eight hits and two walks with four punchouts in 5.2 innings.

Along the Train Tracks:

Round Rock jumped out in front early when C Andrew Knapp hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning.

LF Trevor Hauver doubled the Express lead in the home half of the fourth frame as his two-bagger plated Knapp.

The E-Train added two more runs in the fifth inning to make it 4-0. DH Blaine Crim doubled home CF Dustin Harris and Knapp, who scored his third run of the contest.

Albuquerque finally got on the board in the top of the sixth thanks to a solo blast by 2B Hunter Stovall to cut the deficit to three.

Each team added to their tallies in the seventh inning to make it 7-2. C Drew Romo launched a solo shot for the Isotopes in the top of the seventh inning to make it 4-2 Express. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the half of the frame, 1B Justin Foscue scored on an RBI groundout by RF Sandro Fabian before two runs scored on a double by Hauver to round out the inning.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express C Andrew Knapp reached base four times on Tuesday, going 1-for-1 with a home run, three walks and four runs. The four runs scored is the most by a Round Rock hitter this season and the first time Knapp has scored more than three runs in a game in his 12-year professional career.

1B Justin Foscue, DH Blaine Crim and LF Trevor Hauver recorded multi-hit nights for Round Rock. Foscue went 2-for-5 with a run scored. Crim recorded two RBI, one run and one walk en route to a 2-for-3 night. Hauver tallied two doubles and three RBI, going 2-for-4.

Round Rock LHPs Grant Wolfram and Robby Ahlstrom combined to toss 2.2 no-hit frames, giving up two walks with one strikeout.

Next up: Round Rock and Albuquerque return to Dell Diamond for game two on Wednesday. Express RHP Chase Anderson (0-0, 0.00) is scheduled to start up against an Isotopes pitcher to be announced. Tomorrow's first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. CT.

