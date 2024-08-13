Reno Kicks off Series vs El Paso with Dominant 12-3 Victory

El Paso, Texas. - Albert Almora and Kyle Garlick played key factors in the Reno Aces (21-18, 56-58) 9-3 victory in Tuesday's series opener against the El Paso Chihuahuas (15-25, 46-69) at Southwest University Park.

Almora kicked off the scoring for Reno with an RBI double in the top half of the third frame, driving in Bryson Brigman with a gapper into left field. The 30-year-old would later add two more doubles, notably scoring two in the top of the ninth. Almora is now tied with Diamondbacks teammate, Adrian Del Castillo, in first in doubles (36) in the Pacific Coast League.

Garlick had a crucial hit, a two-RBI triple into left-center field to drive in Almora and Pavin Smith, kicking off a five-run seventh inning. The power hitter finished the night with three RBI.

Bryson Brigman tallied a three-hit night, driving in one with three singles. The performance marks the fourth multi-hit game for Brigman in August as he extended his hitting streak to eight games in the process: 15-for-25 (.600) with two home runs and nine RBI over that stretch.

Logan Allen (W, 3-2) came away with the win on Tuesday, allowing two runs across five solid frames, walking four and striking out just one. The lefty ranks fourth in ERA (4.78) in the second half of the season.

Slade Cecconi and Brandon Hughes shut the door, combining for four innings of one-run (zero earned) runs. Hughes lowered his ERA to 1.77 with the performance, he has not allowed an earned run since July 13.

Reno will keep the ball rolling in Wednesday's matchup against the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

* Kyle Garlick: 1-for-5, 3 RBI * Albert Almora: 3-for-5, 3 2B, 3 RBI * Bryson Brigman: 3-for-5, 1 RBI

