Salt Lake Bees Unveil 2025 Schedule

August 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake Bees announced their 2025 schedule today. Opening Day at the new Daybreak Field at America First Square is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8 against the Reno Aces. The team will start the 2025 campaign on Friday, March 28 in El Paso and finished up the season Sunday, Sept. 21 in Las Vegas.

The 2025 schedule is divided into 75 home games and 75 road games with Monday serving as the designated off day with most series lasting six-games. The Bees will host Pacific Coast League rivals Sacramento and Reno for 12 games and Tacoma for nine games, while Oklahoma City, Round Rock, Sugar Land, Albuquerque, Las Vegas and El Paso each visit Salt Lake for one six-game set. New this year will be Interleague play as the Bees host the International League's Omaha Storm Chasers for a six-game series from May 20-26. The full schedule can be found here or download the schedule PDF file here.

Holidays at Daybreak Field will include Memorial Day Weekend, Juneteenth, Independence Day and Pioneer Day. A full promotion schedule including game times, fireworks nights, themes and giveaways will be announced at a later date.

Fans can place deposits on premium seating and season tickets for the inaugural season at Daybreak Field at America First Square now. For more information email [email protected] or call/text 801.325.BEES.

