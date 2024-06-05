Isotopes Drop Series Opener Against Sacramento, 3-2

June 5, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Sacramento, CA - With the game tied, 2-2, heading to the bottom of the eighth inning, the River Cats plated a run on a Javier Francisco RBI single while the Isotopes rally in the top of the ninth fell short as Sacramento took game one of the series, 3-2, Tuesday night at Sutter Health Park.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque falls to 1-10 in series openers on the year, 1-4 on the road and have lost two-straight (also: May 28 vs. Oklahoma City, 6-2)

-In his fifth rehab game with the Isotopes, Nolan Jones went 1-for-5 with a single and two punchouts. Over five games, Jones is 2-for-16 with one RBI, three walks and eight punchouts.

-The Isotopes move to 5-11 in one-run games and 1-6 on the road. The club has dropped five of their last six one-run games.

-Albuquerque went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position and left 10 on base. Tonight is the 13th time the Isotopes have left double digits on base and third in the last four games. Over the last seven contests, the club is 7-for-64 with runners in scoring position with 58 left on base.

-The Isotopes were held to two runs or fewer for the 15th time this season and sixth time in the last 10 games.

-Additionally, Albuquerque has plated two runs or fewer in four of their last seven games at Sutter Health Park. The club has scored six-plus runs in just three of their last 13 contents in Sacramento.

-Sacramento's Austin Slater belted a leadoff homer in the first inning, the fourth leadoff dinger by an opposing player in 2024 (also: Jesus Bastidas May 14 and 19 vs. Sugar Land and Derek Hill April 30 vs. Round Rock).

-Juan Hillman tossed 5.0 frames and allowed just one run on six hits, a homer and two walks while fanning five. It's the fifth time an Isotopes starter has relented one run or fewer over 5.0+ frames. Over those five contests, the Isotopes are 1-4 (one win: March 30 vs. El Paso, 6-5, Karl Kauffmann, 5.0 IP, one run

-The River Cats starter Tommy Romero spun 5.0 frames of shutout ball, the fifth opposing starter to twirl 5.0+ shutout innings and third in the last six contests (also: May 29 vs. Oklahoma City, Chris Vallimont and May 30 vs. Oklahoma City Landon Knack).

-Michael Toglia belted his ninth homer of the year, a two-run shot. Has three homers and six RBI in last three games. Struck out twice on the night, his ninth game with multiple punchouts.

-Aaron Schunk went 2-for-4 with two doubles on the night, his 16th multi-hit contest of the year and fourth in his last seven games. Tallied five contests with two doubles in 2024 (last: May 8 at El Paso). Has a hit in four of his last five games (7x21) with three doubles and an RBI.

-Julio Carreras swiped his team-leading 17th stolen base of the year. He is two shy of tying his career high for a season (high: 19, 2022 with Spokane, 17, and Hartford, two).

-Coco Montes tallied a single and two walks, his seventh contest on the year with two free passes (last: May 22 at Salt Lake). Is 6-for-11 over his last three games.

-Grant Lavigne registered his 12th multi-hit game of the season and second in three games. Is 5-for-10 during span.

On Deck: The Isotopes and River Cats meet for game two of the series tomorrow at 7:45 pm from Sutter Health Park. Albuquerque is expected to start Tanner Gordon while Sacramento is slated to start Kai-Wei Teng.

Pacific Coast League Stories from June 5, 2024

