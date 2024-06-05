Aviators Fran Riordan Ranks First All-Time in L.V. Franchise History in Managerial Wins with 324

June 5, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, proudly announced today that manager Fran Riordan now ranks first all-time in Las Vegas franchise history in managerial wins with 324!

The Aviators opened the Texas six-game road trip last night with a 3-1 victory over the El Paso Chihuahuas at Southwest University Park. The victory marked win #324 for Riordan.

Las Vegas All-Time Managerial Victories List:

Fran Riordan (2019, 2021- present): 324-299 (.520)

Jerry Royster (1996-98; 2005-06): 323-387 (.455)

Wally Backman (2013-16): 309-267 (.536)

FRAN RIORDAN CAPSULE - **2019 & 2023 PCL Manager of the Year**

He was named the 25th manager (November 8, 2018) in the history of the Las Vegas franchise (1983-2019, 2021-23, 40 seasons).

Career Summary: He has recorded 23 seasons overall in professional baseball and has been a member of the Oakland Athletics organization for the past nine seasons (2015-23).

Riordan has compiled an overall managerial record over 23 seasons of 1,265-1,224 (.508), current.

He entered the '24 season ranked eighth among active leaders in minor league managerial wins.

The Aviators, winners of four straight games, are 30-28 (.517) and trail first-place Sugar Land (36-22,.621) by six-games with 17 games remaining in the first half (concludes on Sunday, June 23). The second half will commence on Tuesday, June 25.

The Aviators will conclude the road trip in El Paso on Sunday, June 9. Following a PCL off day (Monday, June 10), Las Vegas will then host the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, in a six-game series from Tuesday-Sunday, June 11-16.

