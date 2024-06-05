Del Castillo Named May's Pacific Coast League Player of the Month

June 5, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - Following an outstanding month at the plate and in the field, Reno Aces catcher Adrian Del Castillo was named Pacific Coast League Player of the Month by Minor League Baseball on Wednesday.

Del Castillo, 24, batted.359/.412/.641 and led the PCL in hits (37) and total bases (66). In 26 games during May, he was second in batting average (.359), doubles (10), and slugging percentage (.641) while ranking in the top five in OPS (fourth, 1.053), runs (fourth, 20), and triples (fifth, 2).

The Miami, Florida, native recorded 13 multi-hit games, including six straight from May 5-12. He also hit safely in 19 of 26 games played in the month.

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected him from the University of Miami in Competitive Balance Round B (67th overall).

Infielder Phillip Evans was the last Reno Aces player to win PCL Player of the Month for Reno when MiLB honored him following a record-setting April 2023, posting the highest batting average in the month in franchise history (.455).

