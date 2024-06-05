Round Rock Downs OKC, 4-3

June 5, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







The Oklahoma City Baseball Club and Round Rock Express resumed a suspended game Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, with Round Rock defeating OKC, 4-3. The teams opened a six-game series Tuesday evening after a delayed start due to rain in the area and Round Rock took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a RBI double by Blaine Crim. Rain started falling at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and the game was delayed, then eventually suspended. When play resumed with the bottom of the first inning Wednesday, Oklahoma City tied the score on a solo home run by James Outman out to right-center field. Round Rock (30-27) answered with three runs in the top of the second inning on a two-RBI single by Jose Barrero and later sacrifice fly for a 4-1 lead. Oklahoma City (33-25) scored two runs in the third inning. Andre Lipcius hit a solo home run out to left-center field and Trey Sweeney connected on a sacrifice fly for the final run of the game. Both teams were then held scoreless over the final six innings.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City lost for the second time in three games and also for the second time in the last seven games...OKC has now lost three straight games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

-James Outman went 2-for-4 with a home run and scored two of OKC's three runs. Outman has now reached base safely in each of his 13 games with OKC and is slashing.370/.540/.674 with 17 hits, including four home runs, nine RBI, 17 runs scored and 14 walks. His on-base streak is the longest active on-base streak by an OKC player.

-Andre Lipcius homered in a second straight game and boosted his career-high total to 15 home runs this season to move into a tie for the PCL lead with teammate Ryan Ward. Lipcius hit his previous career-high of 13 homers over 117 games at three different levels last season.

-Oklahoma City recorded a third straight multi-homer game and sixth multi-homer game in the last seven games. OKC has now homered in seven consecutive games, totaling 16 homers over the stretch...OKC did not allow a home run and the team's 43 homers allowed overall this season are fewest in Triple-A, including just nine home runs allowed at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

-Round Rock had four stolen bases and opponents have recorded 12 stolen bases over the last five games against OKC after OKC had held opponents to 12 stolen bases over the previous 19 games combined.

-OKC and Round Rock were both held scoreless over the final six innings. OKC did not have a hit after the third inning, while Round Rock's final hit of the game came in the fourth inning. Round Rock pitchers retired 19 of the final 20 OKC batters of the game, while OKC pitchers retired 16 of the final 18 Express batters of the game.

-The game marked OKC's 31st game of the season to be decided by two runs or less and OKC fell to 15-16 in those games and is now 7-10 in one-run games.

-Tuesday night's game had a delayed start of 1 hours and 14 minutes due to rain in the area. Once play began, rain returned to Bricktown in the top of the first inning and play was suspended after the completion of the opening half inning. After a 29-minute delay, the game was suspended due to inclement weather before being resumed Wednesday night. The game had an overall delay of 1 hours, 43 minutes.

Next Up: The series between Oklahoma City and Round Rock continues with a doubleheader of two seven-inning games starting at 4:35 p.m. Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The second game will follow approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the first game. Tickets for OKC home games for the remainder of the season are available now at okcbaseball.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

