Round Rock Picks up 4-3 Win in Game One in Oklahoma City

June 5, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - The Round Rock Express (30-27) claimed a 4-3 win over the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (33-25) on Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as the teams completed Tuesday's suspended game.

Round Rock starter RHP Adrian Sampson (7-2, 4.37) earned the win on Wednesday after tossing 5.0 innings that included three runs, five hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Oklahoma City RHP Landon Knack (3-2, 3.51) got the night's loss after his outing started on Wednesday night and saw three runs, four hits, four walks and three strikeouts. E-Train LHP Grant Wolfram threw one pitch over an immaculate inning during the ninth as he struck out all three Baseball Club batters to earn his second save of the season.

Along the Train Tracks:

On Tuesday night, Round Rock plated a run in the top of the first. 1B Blaine Crim knocked a double to score LF Dustin Harris, who had worked a leadoff walk then stole second base. Inclement weather in the area forced the game to be suspended before it was continued on Wednesday.

In the bottom of the first, Oklahoma City CF James Outman hit a solo home run to tie the game at 1-1.

The Express responded with three runs in the second inning to take over, 4-1. A single from CF Jose Barrero plated two runners and a Davis Wendzel sacrifice fly scored Barrero.

Baseball Club 3B Andre Lipcius knocked a solo shot to start the bottom of the third frame before SS Trey Sweeney recorded a sacrifice fly to score Outman and make it a one-run game.

Both teams went without a run over the final six innings to secure the 4-3 final for Round Rock.

E-Train Excerpts:

After his winning decision on Wednesday, Round Rock RHP Adrian Sampson is now tied for the lead in wins among Pacific Coast League pitchers with seven. Sampson is tied with Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Diaz. His winning percentage of 77.8 percent is second in the league and ERA of 4.37 is fourth among qualified pitchers.

Express RHP Daniel Robert extended his scoreless streak to 7.1 innings spanning his last four outings with 1.1 hitless frames out of the bullpen on Wednesday. The righty recorded one strikeout while on the bump.

Texas Rangers rehabber LHP Brock Burke posted 1.2 scoreless innings of relief on Wednesday. He did not allow a hit, walked one batter and struck out one.

Next up: Round Rock and Oklahoma City will play a straight doubleheader on Thursday, with game one scheduled to begin at 4:35 p.m. CT and game two to follow 30 minutes later. Both contests will be seven innings. Express RHP Jack Leiter (1-2, 3.94) is scheduled to start game one against Baseball Club RHP Ben Casparius (2-1, 3.91). In game two, Round Rock is set to send RHP Johnny Cueto (1-0, 2.40) to the mound while an Oklahoma City starter for the second matchup has yet to be announced.

Single game tickets as well as full season and other membership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter !

#RR#

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.