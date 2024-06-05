Tuesday's Suspended OKC Baseball Club Game to be Completed Tonight
June 5, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release
Oklahoma City - The Oklahoma City Baseball Club will resume Tuesday's suspended game tonight against the Round Rock Express starting at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
The game will resume in the bottom of the first inning with Round Rock leading, 1-0, and is scheduled to be a full, nine-inning game.
Tonight's originally scheduled game will now take place on Thursday to allow maximum time for field conditions to improve prior to resuming the suspended game. Oklahoma City and Round Rock will play a doubleheader of two seven-inning games starting at 4:35 p.m. Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Gates will open at 4 p.m. Thursday and the second game will follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
Fans with tickets from Tuesday night's game will be able to redeem their ticket for one of equal or lesser value to any remaining game of the OKC Baseball Club 2024 season, based upon availability. Tickets may be exchanged by emailing tickets@okcbaseball.com or in person at the ticket office at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
Tickets for OKC home games for the remainder of the season are available now at okcbaseball.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.
