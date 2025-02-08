Islanders Top Wildcats in Final Regular Season Meeting

February 8, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders fed off a pair of timely shorthanded goals to down the Wildcats 5-3 before 3,400 fans Saturday night at Eastlink Centre.

It was the 8th and last regular season meeting - the Cats had won all seven previous matchups. It was also the third game in three nights for Moncton, which saw its win streak end at four games.

Vincent Collard notched a pair of powerplay goals for Moncton (18th &19th) while Markus Vidicek scored his 28th of the season. Dyllan Gill and Juraj Pekarcik each had two assists. The Cats outshot the Isles 36-18.

It was only Moncton's 9th regulation time defeat of the season in 49 games. (38-9-2-0). Not in uniform tonight were #9 Gabe Smith, #16 Logan Crosby & #55 Simon Mullen.

Three Stars:

Don Hickey, CHA

Anthony Flanagan, CHA

#15 VINCENT COLLARD

The Wildcats move back to the Avenir Centre Thursday night against the Shawinigan Cataractes and Saturday against the Halifax Mooseheads -both 7pm starts. Catch all the action on CHL TV and Wildcats Radio 105.1 INSPIRE FM.

Article by Marty Kingston

