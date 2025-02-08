Eagles Top Armada in Overtime

February 8, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Lewis Gendron's goal at 2:52 of overtime gave the Cape Breton Eagles a 5-4 victory over the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada Saturday night at Centre 200.

- The Eagles rallied from down 3-1 to take a 4-3 lead late in the third period before Théo Lemieux scored a late tying goal for the Armada.

- Brayden Schmitt & Joey Henneberry each notched a goal & an assist for the Eagles, while Jacob Newcombe recorded three assists. Luke Patterson & Cam Squires also scored for the Eagles, while Justin Carbonneau scored twice for the Armada.

- Jakub Milota picked up the win, stopping 13 of 17 shots. Vincent Gladu took the loss, stopping 28 of 33.

The early part of the game gave no indications of a high scoring affair, as it took 5:30 for the game to find its first shot. Carbonneau would register the first shot for Blainville-Boisbriand, as he cut through the middle and created space before beating Milota to the open the scoring.

Blainville-Boisbriand had the chance to double the lead with a penalty against the Eagles, but the home side killed it off and looked to be headed to a lengthy power play after Xavier Villeneuve was given a double minor for high sticking. A review deemed there was no infraction and the teams stayed at even strength. However, the Armada would be soon after caught with too many men on the ice for a second time in the period, and this time, the Eagles capitalized with a Schmitt shot through traffic.

The Armada took the lead back in the final minute of the opening period, when Milota went out of the net to play the puck but a misplay put it on the stick of Mateo Nobert. Before the halfway mark of regulation, the Armada added to the lead when Carbonneau swept around the crease to score his second of the night.

There was push back from the home side, though- in the final three minutes of the second stanza, Henneberry pushed a loose puck by Gladu to cut the lead to 3-2. And then, in the opening minute of the third period, Patterson tipped a Tomas Lavoie shot from the blueline by the Armada goalkeeper to tie the game at 3.

Cape Breton earned their first lead late in the third period thanks to strong play from the top line. Newcombe wired the puck off of the end boards, Henneberry touched the puck and left it for Squires who ripped it by Gladu with just over four minutes to play. But with just under two minutes to play, but with Gladu still in goal, Lemieux blasted a point shot by Milota to force overtime.

The extra session belonged to the Eagles, as they outshot the visitors 4-0. In back to back sequences, Squires & Romain Litalien had breakaway opportunities, but were denied. It was an odd man rush that would end it- Gendron coming up the left wing with Schmitt as a pass option. Genrdon elected to shoot, getting it by Gladu and sending the Eagles fans home happy.

The Eagles return to action on Thursday night for the Battle of the Nova Scotia in Halifax against the Mooseheads! Puck drop is at 7 PM. The game will be televised on Eastlink, and is also available for purchase on https://shorturl.at/f9Udf You can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Brayden Schmitt (Cape Breton) 1 goal, 1 assist,

2. Lewis Gendron (Cape Breton) Overtime goal, 12/15 faceoffs

3. Justin Carbonneau (Blainville-Boisbraind) 2 goals,

Scratches For Cape Breton: Nathan Plouffe, Carson Griffin, Logan Quinn

Scratches For Blainville-Boisbriand: Zakary Lavoie (injury), Olivier Metcalfe (injury), Bo Damphousse

Final Shots On Goal: 33-17 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 1/4

Blainville-Boisbriand Power Play: 0/2

