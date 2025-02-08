Eagles Host Red Hot Armada on Timbits Jamboree Night

After a trio of games against the QMJHL leaders in the standings, the Cape Breton Eagles will play host to arguably the hottest team in the league as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada come to town. The Armada have won nine of their last ten games, but will be tested at the end of their Maritime road trip in front of a big crowd on Timbits Jamboree Night.

The Eagles fell in regulation in the first two games of a three-game set against Moncton, but responded with a strong effort and deserved a better fate in a 3-2 shootout loss Thursday in New Brunswick. Joey Henneberry had a big night with a two-goal outing, while Jakub Milota shone in goal, stopping 26 of 28 shots in his return to action after being injured on January 19th. The Eagles carried much of they play as they outshot the Wildcats 40-28.

It will be a special night for Eagles forward Romain Litalien, who, for just the second time in his QMJHL career, will match up against his older brother Eliot. Eliot recently returned from injury to join a potent forward core that has helped lead the Armada to the second-best offensive ranking in the QMJHL.

The headline act is 18-year-old Justin Carbonneau, who represented the CHL in the CHL USA Prospects Challenge, and is projected as a first-round draft pick in this year's NHL draft. Fellow forwards Vincent Desjardins & Mateo Nobert are also both ranked by Central Scouting for the NHL 2025 draft. A player who will certainly get attention for the 2026 draft is Xavier Villeneuve, who at just 17 is second in scoring among QMJHL defensemen. (His 49 points ranks six points ahead of third place Tomas Lavoie.)

Despite dealing league leading scorer Jonathan Fauchon, the Armada stayed competitive by adding other quality players. Import overager Egor Goriunov has racked up 27 points in 16 games since arriving from Charlottetown, while former Shawinigan goalkeeper Félix Hamel has posted an 8-1 record with a .920 save percentage since arriving in the Armada net.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

BUY TICKETS: https://shorturl.at/PFv18

50/50: https://rafflebox.ca/raffle/cbeagles

Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, NS

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

Web coverage: https://watch.chl.ca

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31226/

BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND CAPE BRETON

4th Western Conference, 28-17-2-0 (Away: 12-10-2-0) RECORD 5th Eastern Conference, 23-17-4-3 (Home: 12-9-1-1)

0-2-0-1 CURRENT STREAK 4-0-0-0

192GF/148GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 151GF/142GA

1-0-0-0 SEASON SERIES 0-1-0-0

Thursday, Cape Breton 2 @ Moncton 3 (SO) LAST GAME RESULT Friday, Blainville-Boisbriand 3 @ Halifax 1

Justin Carbonneau (65 points in 46 games) LEADING SCORER Jacob Newcombe (51 points in 47 games)

1st, 33.9% Away: 2nd, 34.1% POWER PLAY T10th, 22.6% Home: 9th, 24.4%

10th, 77.4% Away: 8th, 77.2% PENALTY KILL 6th, 80.1% Home: 11th, 79.3%

Zakary Lavoie, Olivier Metcalfe iNJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) N/A

