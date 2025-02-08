Charlottetown Stuns Canada's Best With Massive 5-3 Victory Over Moncton

February 8, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders have officially arrived. In front of a raucous Country Night crowd at the Eastlink Centre, the Isles delivered their biggest win of the season, taking down Canada's top-ranked team, the Moncton Wildcats in a thrilling 5-3 battle.

Fresh off a huge win over Baie-Comeau the night before, the Islanders were relentless.

Despite facing a barrage of penalties and a significant shot deficit, Charlottetown's resilience, opportunistic offense, and stellar goaltending from Donald Hickey led them to an unforgettable statement victory.

1st Period: A Hard-Fought Start

The opening frame saw both teams playing cautiously, unwilling to give up the crucial first goal. Goaltender Donald Hickey was sharp early, making a highlight-reel breakaway save just 7:30 into the game.

Moncton controlled the shot clock, but the Islanders' defensive commitment kept the game tight.

Then, with just over 4 minutes remaining in the period, rookie defenseman Nikita Voyaga stepped into a shot from the point and wired home his 1st career QMJHL goal, sending the crowd into a frenzy. Matt Butler and Ross Campbell picked up the assists, with Butler extending his scorching hot point streak to nine games (16 points in that span).

Despite being outshot 9-5, the Islanders took a 1-0 lead into the 1st intermission against the league's best team.

2nd Period: Trading Blows in a Wild Middle Frame

The Wildcats wasted no time responding, as Markus Vidicek got a fortunate bounce just 30 seconds into the period to even the score.

Shortly after, a controversial charging penalty to Simon Hughes put the Isles on the penalty kill. Vincent Collard capitalized for Moncton's first lead of the game, making it 2-1 just 2 minutes in.

The Islanders refused to back down. Kyle Powers tied things up midway through the period, cleaning up a rebound from an Owen Conrad shot.

However, more penalty trouble plagued the Isles, and with Nikita Voyaga assessed a double-minor for high-sticking, Collard struck again on the power play to make it 3-3.

But just when it seemed Moncton was taking control, Brayden Stumpf pounced on a costly turnover by Wildcats goaltender Mathis Rousseau. Scoring shorthanded to restore the Islanders' lead at 3-2.

Despite being shorthanded for much of the frame, the Isles fought to a 3-3 tie heading into the 3rd, with Hickey standing on his head to keep them in the game.

3rd Period: A Championship-Caliber Finish

Starting the final period on the penalty kill, the Isles once again dug in and killed off a crucial Moncton power play. Then, just seconds after returning to full strength, Charlottetown finally got their first power-play chance of the game. Though they were unable to convert.

The turning point came with 14:01 remaining when Will Shields buried a rebound off a Marcus Kearsey shot, giving the Isles a 4-3 lead and sending the Eastlink Centre on their feet.

Tensions boiled over as Nikita Voyaga was ejected for a blindside hit, but the Isles didn't waver. While killing off the major penalty, Anthony Flanagan shocked Rousseau with a sneaky shot that found the back of the net, giving Charlottetown an electrifying 5-3 lead with 10:20 to go.

With time winding down, Hickey continued his goaltending clinic, making a jaw-dropping breakaway save with 5 minutes left to preserve the 2-goal lead. As Moncton pulled their goalie in desperation, Matt Butler put his body on the line, blocking key shots to protect the victory.

As the final horn sounded, the Islanders sealed an incredible 5-3 win, overcoming a 36-18 shot deficit and relentless adversity to hand the CHL's best team a stunning defeat.

Making a Statement

With back-to-back wins over two of the QMJHL's best, Charlottetown has officially put the league on notice. This team is a legitimate contender and one of the hottest teams in the CHL right now.

Donald Hickey was nothing short of sensational, stopping 33 of 36 shots and earning 1st-star honors. Anthony Flanagan (1G, 1A) was named the game's second star, while Matt Butler extended his incredible point streak.

For the Islanders, this victory wasn't just another two points-it was a declaration. Beating the best team in Canada proves this squad is ready to challenge for a championship. And if tonight's performance was any indication, nobody should be counting out the Isles.

Next up: Thursday vs. Sherbrooke Phoenix at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown @7pm.

