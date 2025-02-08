MacPhee and the Mooseheads Win on Fight Cancer Night

February 8, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The Mooseheads pulled out an exciting 2-1 victory on Scotiabank Centre ice on Saturday over the visiting Titan on Moose Fight Cancer Night and the top star of the game was non other than Braeden MacPhee while Callum Aucoin's first goal in a Halifax uniform was the game-winner.

MacPhee, an overage forward from Moncton, NB scored in the annual game that raises awareness and funds to support those dealing with cancer for a second straight season after losing his mother to the disease in 2023.

"It's difficult to put into words. It means the world to me and it really felt like my mom was in the building with me," he said in a postgame interview.

MacPhee's second period goal tied the game on the power play with 1:12 to go before the intermission which brought thunderous cheers from the 8,311 in attendance who know his story well. The crowd gave him an extended ovation as he stood on the bench with visible emotion in his eyes.

Acadie-Bathurst was playing in the franchises' final game in Halifax before moving to Newfoundland for the start of the 2025-26 season and opened the scoring less than three minutes into the contest on a Maddex Marmulak tally. The goal from the Middle Sackville, NS native will go on record as the final Titan goal scored at Scotiabank Centre.

Halifax was sluggish in the opening period and managed only three shots on goal, but came alive in the second stanza, especially following the MacPhee goal that gave the team a spark.

It was a hard-hitting affair from both sides and included some massive blows handed out by Moose Captain Brady Schultz as well as MacPhee. The Herd lost rookie forward Caylen Blake to an apparent upper body injury late in the game when he was shoved into the end boards and had to be helped off the ice by his teammates.

Aucoin had his big moment in the third period when he picked up the puck in front of the net and buried one on the backhand following a point shot by Eddy Doyle. The 18-year-old from Hammonds Plains, NS had a wide smile on his face as his teammates surrounded him in celebration.

Bathurst pulled goalie Joshua Fleming for an extra attacker as time ticked away but the Moose were able to hold them off to secure the win. Jacob Steinman was rock solid as he came under siege in the final minutes of the game and was named the second star with 22 saves. Fleming's 17 stops earned him the third star.

The special purple jerseys worn by the team are now available via an online auction in support of Camp Goodlife Kids Camp of the Canadian Cancer Society. The auction runs until Monday, February 17th. Click here to view.

The victory improved Halifax's record to 17-26-6-1 on the season which is good for 41 points and keeps the team in 15th place in the overall QMJHL standings. The Moose trail the Remparts by two points after Quebec fell in a shootout earlier in the day. Saint John lost their sixth in a row and are now three points back of the Herd while holding down the final playoff spot in the league.

The Mooseheads return to action on Thursday night on home ice when they welcome the Cape Breton Eagles at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.