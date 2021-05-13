IronBirds Walk Past Gades

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - A seventh-inning walk to Shayne Fontana gave the Aberdeen IronBirds a lead that they never relinquished. The Birds tacked on five more in the eighth to beat the Hudson Valley Renegades, 9-5 on Thursday night at Dutchess Stadium.

The loss drops the Gades to 4-5 on the year. Zach Greene (0-1) took the loss for the Gades while Connor Gillispie (2-0) got the win for Aberdeen.

The IronBrids struck for three in the top of the first off Renegades starter Jhony Brito. The Gades struck back, tying the game in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single by Steven Sensley. The IronBirds took over from there and improved to 7-2 on the season.

The series continues tomorrow night at Dutchess Stadium with the first pitch at 7:05 p.m. For tickets and information visit hvrenegades.com

