'Dads Drop Close Game to Dash 2-1

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads donned their Llamas de Hickory uniforms for the first time in 2021 on Thursday night as they took on the Winston-Salem Dash. The 'Dads ultimately fell to the Dash by a score of 2-1.

The teams traded runs in the fourth inning to make the game 1-1. The Dash hit a double to get a runner on board. He advanced to third on a wild pitch and came around to score on a single by the next batter. The 'Dads utilized small ball to get their run in as well. Chris Seise singled and moved to second on a walk by Blaine Crim. David Garcia singled in Seise to even the score at one a piece.

The stalemate was broken in the sixth inning with a solo homerun by the Dash. Neither team was able to get any more runs across.

Crawdads pitchers combined to rack up 12 strikeouts on the night. Lefty Cody Bradford tossed four innings, giving up one run and striking out four. Joe Kuzia entered the game in the fifth and struck out three in his first appearance with the 'Dads since 2018. Grant Anderson followed with three innings, allowing a run on the solo homerun. Linarez came in for the ninth and retired all three batters that came to the plate.

Tomorrow evening the 'Dads are shooting off their first fireworks of the season thanks to Crowne Plaza and Big Dawg 92.1. It is also Country Night and the 'Dads will be celebrating country hits throughout the night. Limited tickets remain so get your tickets before the game sells out!

