Murphy strikes out seven in 8-2 Drive win over Brooklyn

Greenville, SC - Starter Chris Murphy held Brooklyn's offense scoreless over 5.1 innings with seven strikeouts while Nick Sogard and Michael Osinski each homered to propel Greenville to an 8-2 win in game three over the Cyclones Thursday night at Fluor Field.

Right-hander Murphy earned the win after a dominant outing in his second start of the year. He allowed three hits and three walks. He fanned seven, a game-high. Additionally, Murphy retired eight of the final 10 batters he faced. Reliever Zack Bryant fanned four hitters in 1.2 innings while Jake Wallace collected four punchouts over 2.0 innings. On the night, Drive pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts.

Oscar Rojas was charged with the loss after allowing four runs, three earned, on five hits, two home runs and one walk.

For the second night in-a-row, the Drive plated the first run of the game for a 1-0 lead in the first inning. After taking a ball, Cam Cannon belted the 1-0 pitch over the Green Monster for a leadoff home run.

Greenville added to its lead in the fourth inning. Brandon Howlett led off the frame and reached via an error. Two batters later Kole Cottam was hit-by-pitch, and then he and Howlett were driven on a three-run clout by Michael Osinski, giving the Drive a 4-0 advantage.

The following inning, the Drive added one run to push their lead to 5-0. Nick Sogard started the inning with a single to right. He advanced to second on a one-out single by Howlett. After a strikeout, Cottam collected his second RBI of the season on a groundball single to left.

But Greenville wasn't done at the dish just yet. Howlett and Granberg hit back-to-back one out doubles off the Green Monster, with Granberg's driving in Howlett. After a Cottam single, Granberg came around to score on an Osinski sac fly. The Drive held a commanding 7-0 lead.

The Cyclones did score two runs in the top of the eighth inning when Jake Mangum stroked a two-run homer to right.

However, Greenville got one of those runs back on a Tyler Esplin RBI single to left for an 8-2 lead.

Four Drive hitters collected multi-hit efforts-Cannon, Sogard, Howlett and Cottam-with Sogard and Cannon leading the way with three. Overall, Greenville banged out 14 hit and five extra-base hits. Osinski drove in a game-high four RBI. Cannon, Granberg, Esplin and Cottam each registered one RBI.

The fourth game of the series is scheduled to start at 7 PM at Fluor Field Friday evening. Drive right-hander Brayan Bello is expected to square off against right-hander Alec Kisena.

