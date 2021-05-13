Hot Rods Game Notes

Tonight is the first time this season Bowling Green will take the field as the Bootleggers, as they will every Thursday home game in 2021.

On Wednesday... The Hot Rods earned their first victory on the season when their opponent scored first, winning 8-7 over Asheville. Jonathan Aranda hit a homerun in the bottom of the eighth inning to put the Hot Rods ahead, leading to both Michael Costanzo and the Hot Rods bullpen earning their first save of the season. Greg Jones made his Hot Rods debut, finishing 2-3, with a two-run homerun, double, and three RBIs in his first game.

Sitting at the top... After a 4-2 series win over the Greenville Drive, the Hot Rods took the first two games against Asheville. With the Rome Braves postponed on Wednesday night, playing double header tonight, Bowling Green is alone in first place in the High-A East. They have a 0.5 game lead over Rome and a 2.0 game lead over Hickory.

Scoring in bunches... Bowling Green leads the High-A East in runs scored, driving in 58 runs through the first eight games of the season. The next closest is Asheville, who has scored 52 runs to start the season. The Hot Rods sit in second place in run differential, putting 17 runs between themselves and their opponents. They trail Aberdeen in the run differential category with the Ironbirds scoring 20 more than their opponents.

About Asheville... The Tourists put seven runs on the board in their second game in Bowling Green, but with the 8-7 loss, they move to 3-2 on the season when scoring six or more runs. The seven runs in Wednesday's game is just the fourth-most they posted through their seven games this season.

Lots of movement... The Hot Rods have already experienced plenty of roster churn to start the season. Chris Muller and Niko Hulsizer went on the IL on May 8 and more changes have been made. BG added 2019 first-rounder Greg Jones who is also the #8 prospect in the Rays system, while 2019 Hot Rods reliever Michael Costanzo joined the roster along with catcher Luis Trevino. Hot Rods home run leader, Erik Ostberg, left the team for AA Montgomery in the flurry of moves, as well.

Chasing Grand History... McGowan's two slams are a team-high for this season. The feat is one behind the franchise lead of three, which was done by Chris Betts in 2019 and Phil Wunderlich back in 2011.

Wednesday's Notes... Costanzo's save is the first for a Hot Rods reliever this season... It was also his first save since August 30, 2019 which was also with the Hot Rods... Hunt has a four-game hit streak... Cardenas' six-game scoring streak ended... Mikey York has inherited three runners and has not allowed one to score this season... Wednesday's win was the first game this season decided by one run for BG... The Hot Rods are 2-0 on Wednesdays to start the season... Lopez has struck out five in each of his first two appearances of the season... Wednesday was also the first time Bowling Green won a game without scoring first... They're 1-2 in games the opponent plates the first run... The Hot Rods are 9-6 all-time against the Tourists... They're also 5-3 at Home against Asheville...

Now pitching: Jayden Murray... The Hot Rods righty makes his second start of the season and the first at home. His first start was a 4.0 inning performance against the Greenville Drive, giving up two hits while striking out three and holding the Drive scoreless. Murray is tied for the longest start for Hot Rods pitchers this season, tied with Peyton Battenfield, who has tossed 4.0 innings in both of his first two starts.

