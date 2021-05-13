Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (May 13 vs. Hickory)

The Dash take on Hickory for the third game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m..

Winston-Salem Dash vs. HICKORY CRAWDADS

RHP Jason Bilous (0-0, 1.93 ERA) vs. LHP Cody Bradford (0-0, 19.29 ERA)

7:00 p.m. - L.P. Frans Stadium (Hickory, NC)

Game #9

OFFENSE HITS A SNAG

The Dash bats were silenced Wednesday, amassing just three hits and five total baserunners in the 3-1 loss. Harvin Mendoza drove in the Dash's only run in the fourth inning, but the Dash never led, already facing a 3-0 hole they could not emerge from.

Mendoza reached base twice, Yolbert Sanchez reached and scored, along with Luis Curbelo and Henri Lartigue walking once, but the Dash logged their lowest hits and runs total of the season.

Despite the subpar offensive showing, the Dash have a chance to rebound against Hickory and another left-handed starter. With a crop of players that can stack up against both left and right-handed pitchers, the Dash look to bounce back in their third road game of 2021.

THE BRADFORD REPORT

After a bumpy first start (2.1 IP, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 Ks), LHP Cody Bradford earns the nod for the second time this year for Hickory. The left hander was selected in the sixth round in 2019 out of Baylor. Like a few other Crawdads, Bradford suffered injury troubles during his days at the collegiate ranks. Diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome his senior year, Bradford missed nearly all of his final season recovering, hampering his ability to improve his draft stock. Bradford was thrilled to be selected by the Rangers, a team he grew up rooting for, and has made a full recovery since the surgery.

Bradford is not known for overpowering hitters but is known for great movement and life on his pitches. A high-moving fastball, paired with a big curveball and inking changeup give Bradford a three-pitch arsenal that gave him high marks coming out of Baylor in 2019.

A former Big 12 Pitcher of the Year, Bradford had an eventful 2020 as well. Not only was Bradford recovering from surgery, but he also married his longtime girlfriend, Madi, who played softball at Baylor. The two signed a lease in Arizona, which allowed Bradford to continue his recovery during the canceled 2020 MiLB season.

THORACIC OUTLET SYNDROME: A BRIEF MEDICAL LESSON

As mentioned in The Bradford Report, Cody Bradford suffered from Thoracic Outlet Syndrome. The Mayo Clinic states this syndrome is a narrowing of the nerves or blood vessels in the area between your collarbone and first rib. The Mayo Clinic continues, stating that this narrowing can cause shoulder pain and finger numbness, and can lead to permanent nerve damage if left untreated.

Causes of this syndrome include physical trauma or repetitive injuries to the area - two of the most common instances for baseball players. Bradford received surgery to correct the issue, which allowed him to make a full recovery. While recovery times vary, the injury is not one that carries a quick timetable for return.

SWEET, SWEET RELIEF

Dash relievers struggled to start the year in losses to Rome but have bounced back in their two most recent outings. Dash relievers have allowed only one run over the last eight innings, including notching their first save of the season against Hickory in game one of the six-game series. The relief corps fanned eight over their last eight innings as well, allowing four total hits and walking none. Furthermore, three pitchers have made it a multi-inning appearance, with Sal Biasi, Cooper Bradford, and Declan Cronin all tossing two innings their most recent time out.

A GLANCE AHEAD

Isaiah Carranza rejoins the Dash on the mound for the second time this year. After pitching for the first time in nearly three years, Carranza looked sharp in limited action. Limiting Rome to just one run in three innings, the righty found his velocity and maintained his control, walking a single batter. He looks to continue those results, while the Dash figure to be cognizant of his pitch count and innings thrown in his second start.

For Hickory, they send their third-straight lefty to the hill in the southpaw Grant Wolfram. An 18th round pick in 2018, Wolfram threw three shutout innings in his first start this season.

