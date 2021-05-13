Critical Hits from Guerrero and Santana Key Win

ASHEVILLE - The Asheville Tourists ended their three-game losing skid on Thursday night with a 6-5 victory over the Bowling Green Bootleggers (Hot Rods). Asheville erased an early 2-0 deficit with six unanswered and held on late to secure the one-run victory.

Jimmy Endersby took the mound for Asheville and navigated his way through five innings. Endersby allowed only one hit and struck out seven as the right-hander earned his first win of the season. The lone hit by Bowling Green off Endersby was a two-run Home Run in the third inning.

Asheville's offense picked up their starting pitcher. A.J. Lee drove in Scott Schreiber with a sacrifice fly to put the Tourists on the board in the fourth. Luis Guerrero then gave the good guys their first lead of the game with a two-out, two-run double to the gap in the top of the sixth.

Luis Santana provided some much-needed insurance in the seventh. Santana blasted his team leading third Home Run of the season with an opposite field, two-run shot over the right field wall.

Matt Ruppenthal made his first relief appearance of the year and pitched well over his initial two innings of work. However, Ruppenthal ran into trouble in the eighth when the home team plated three runs. Kyle Serrano recorded the game's final four outs, all by way of the strikeout, for his first save of the season.

Asheville was held to six hits in the game and two of them came from their leadoff man, Alex McKenna. The Tourists are now back at .500 with a 4-4 record thanks to tonight's one-run win. The same two teams will take the field on Friday night in Bowling Green with the first pitch slated for 7:35pm ET.

