IronBirds Score Early, Never Look Back, BKLYN Falls 4-1
May 5, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
ABERDEEN, MD - Brooklyn bats struggled Thursday night, striking out 14 times in a 4-1 loss to the Aberdeen IronBirds in game three of a six-game series at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. The Baltimore affiliate leads the series two games to one.
Win: Denoyer (4-0) | Loss: Rojas 3-1 | SV: Roth (3)
KEY PLAYS
Justin Armbruester struck out a career-high seven hitters over four scoreless innings in a no-decision, while relievers Noah Denoyer and Nick Roth combined to hold down Brooklyn bats for the Aberdeen victory.
The IronBirds struck in the first inning, scoring on an error and a sacrifice fly to take a 2-0 lead. Colton Cowser went from first-to-third on a double to right field and then scored when Brooklyn outfielder Joe Suozzi bobbled the ball. Coby Mayo, who laced the double and went to third base on the flub, scored on Jacob Teter's sacrifice fly.
Oscar Rojas took the tough-luck loss, snapping his three-game winning streak. After allowing two runs (one earned) in the first, the right-hander fired the next four innings scoreless.
Brooklyn mustered a run in the top of the fifth when Rowdey Jordan's double brought in Warren Saunders against IronBirds reliever Denoyer to cut the deficit to 2-1.
KEY CYCLONES PERFORMERS
Rowdey Jordan: 2-3, double, RBI, walk
Warren Saunders: 2-4
Brendan Hardy: 1.1 IP, 2 K, 0 ER
Oscar Rojas: 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 1 K
NEWS AND NOTES
Mexican right-hander Oscar Rojas took the mound Thursday night celebrating his 23rd birthday and celebrating Cinco de Mayo.
Brendan Hardy made his High-A debut tonight for the Cyclones, earning the callup on Monday from Low-A St. Lucie.
Rowdey Jordan has been on base in 20 of the 22 games he has played in.
Jaylen Palmer has reached base safely in six of his past seven plate appearances.
WHAT'S NEXT
Brooklyn at Aberdeen at 7:05 p.m. - Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium
RHP Garrison Bryant (1-0, 3.07 ERA) vs. RHP Carlos Tavera (1-0, 5.65 ERA)
Video: MiLB.TV
Audio: BrooklynCyclones.com
