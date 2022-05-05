Hot Rods Game Notes 5522

The Fourth is with us... Bowling Green scored in the first inning and controlled fom the get-go in an 8-6 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks. Diego Infante's first homer of the season in a 3-4 effort coupled with multi-hit games from the first four hitters in the order helped a 14-hit offensive exhibition in the victory. John Doxakis followed up a SAL Pitcher of the Week performance with his second win of the season, tying a career-high with eight strikeouts without walkling a batter in 5.0 innings.

Wednesday's Notes... Doxakis tied his career high with eight strikeouts for the second straight start... His eight Ks were the most by a BG starter that didn't walk a batter... Williams hit his third multi-hit game of the season... His four hits were the most by a Hot Rods hitter this season... Infante hit his first home run of the season in the third... Bowling Green has hit five of their sixteen homers in the third inning, more than any other frame... La Sorsa's second save of the year made him the second Hot Rods reliever with multiple saves

Back on Top... The Hot Rods returned to the top of the South Division in the South Atlantic League with Wednesday's win in Wilmington. Winston-Salem fell into a tie with Rome at 14-9, with each team one game behind Bowling Green. Hickory is three games back in fourth at 12-11. In the North, Aberdeen leads the way with a 16-6 record, with Brooklyn and Hudson Valley 4.5 games back at 12-11. Wilmington sits a game behind them at 11-12, 5.5 games clear of Aberdeen.

Award-Winning Community Spirit... On Sunday, April 24, the Volunteers in Action executive committee recognized the Bowling Green Hot Rods as their 2022 Truist Spirit of Community Award winner. Since their inception in 2009, the Hot Rods have been very active in the South Central Kentucky and Bowling Green community, partnering with numerous charitable organizations and initiatives. Recently, the Hot Rods helped clean up from the tornados that devasted Bowling Green and the surrounding cities, aiding with the clean-up of the tornado damage around Bowling Green and spearheading a charity auction that donated items from accross the county to raise funds to help the community recover.

Prospect Heavy... The Hot Rods feature a total of eight players that made prospect lists between MLB.com and Baseball America for the Tampa Bay Rays. Starter Seth Johnson is the highest-ranked player on both lists that joins the team and is ranked eighth on MLB.com and 12th on BA. John Doxakis appears on MLB.com's rankings (29) but not on BA, while Alika Williams (29), Matthew Dyer (31), and Mason Montgomery (33) are all ranked on BA's list but not on MLB.com. It's important to note that Baseball America has switched to a top-40 list, while MLB.com is still operating with a top-30 format.

Big changes at the ballpark... The Hot Rods have made many upgrades to Bowling Green Ballpark with the help of the city of Bowling Green and the Tampa Bay Rays. Additional room in the home and visiting clubhouses have been made with upgrades to spaces like the kitchen areas and more meeting space for staff. A women's locker room has been created and what was once a hitting tunnel has been expanded to a training facility. A new grounds shop was erected while fans will notice a brighter playing surface thanks to new LED lights that are digitally controlled. The Happy Hiller Corner in left field also got a facelift, with new bar tops added for a unique experience at the ballpark.

