HVR Game Notes - May 5, 2022

May 5, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (12-11) at Jersey Shore BlueClaws (8-14)

RHP Beck Way (1-0, 3.77 ERA) vs. RHP Cristian Hernandez (1-0, 4.09 ERA)

| Game 24 | Road Game 12 | ShoreTown Ballpark | Lakewood, NJ | May 5, 2022 | First Pitch 6:35 p.m. |

GREETINGS! FROM LAKEWOOD, NEW JERSEY: The Hudson Valley Renegades head down the shore to continue a six-game series with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws tonight at ShoreTown Ballpark. Today marks the second of 30 meetings between the teams this season, with the Renegades making three trips to Lakewood and the BlueClaws making two trips to Wappingers Falls. In 2021, the Renegades went 19-11 (.633) against Jersey Shore in their first-ever season-series.

SOMEWHERE IN THE SWAMPS OF JERSEY: Hudson Valley dropped the second game of their series with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 5-0 on Wednesday morning. Will Warren turned in a solid start, allowing one run on four hits in 4.0 innings while striking out six and walking just two, but the offense never got going. Pat DeMarco had the best day at the plate for any Renegade, finishing 3-for-4 -- collecting half of the hits for all Hudson Valley batters.

AN INCREDIBLE RUN ENDS: When Tanner Myatt allowed a home run to Casey Martin with two outs in the bottom of the fifth, that brought an end to a run of 139.2 consecutive innings by the Renegades pitching staff without allowing a home run, a streak spanning parts of 17 games. Previously, the last home run allowed by the Renegades was leading off the top of the second on April 15 at Rome (Landon Stephens off Beck Way). Not only was that the longest streak for any pitching staff in Minor League Baseball this year, but it is the longest since the Hickory Crawdads (Low-A, TEX) in 2018, who went 143.1 innings without a gopher ball from May 24 - June 11. By contrast, Hudson Valley hit 11 home runs during that span.

I'M ON FIRE: After a slow start to the season, Austin Wells has put together a torrid stretch in the last two weeks. In his last 11 games (since 4/17), the catcher is 17-for-38 (.447/.553/.842), with three doubles, four home runs, nine walks and seven stolen bases. With the outburst, he raised his season batting line from .148/.273/.222 to .323/.438/.585, a 528-point jump in OPS. Wells is the Yankees No. 4 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, who also ranks him as the No. 95 prospect in MiLB, and the No. 10 overall catching prospect.

BORN TO RUN: Through 23 games, the Hudson Valley Renegades lead all teams in Minor League Baseball in stolen bases with 60.

- Jersey Shore (PHI) has 55 to place second in the South Atlantic League, and third among all teams. The Gades have been caught stealing 14 times, leading to a 81.1% success rate.

- The Renegades have stolen the most bases of any team in the Yankees organization, with Somerset (AA) ranking second with 42.

- With 60 steals through 23 games, the Renegades are stealing an average of 2.61 bases per game, which puts them on pace for 344 on the season, which would smash the franchise record of 149 in 2021.

- Cooper Bowman leads the team with 12 steals, which is second in the SAL. Bowman has stolen multiple bases in a game four times this season. Aldenis Sánchez is fifth in the circuit with 10 swipes. Austin Wells, Everson Pereira and James Nelson are tied for eighth with eight each.

- Austin Wells is 8-for-8 in steals this year, and is 24-for-24 in stolen base attempts in his career.

- The Renegades have stolen at least six bases in a game as a team three times this season, including a season-high nine on 4/30.

- James Nelson has 24 steals with the Renegades, and is two shy of moving into a tie for 10th place on the franchise stolen base list.

WE'RE ON THE CLOCK: The new Minor League Baseball pitch clock rules have been accomplishing their intention of speeding up the pace of play and shortening game times across the sport in 2022. Owing to MLB's temporary suspension of the pitch clock at Dutchess Stadium, the Renegades have played in only six games this year with a functioning pitch clock. In those contests, the average time of game is 2:27. In 2021, Hudson Valley played only three nine-inning games in under 2:30. This year, they have already played eight in 22 nine-inning contests.

THE 9D SHUFFLE: On Saturday, April 30, the Hudson Valley Renegades tied a franchise record with nine stolen bases against the Wilmington Blue Rocks on nine attempts. James Nelson swiped three bags, while Aldenis Sánchez had two, and Everson Pereira, Austin Wells, Eduardo Torrealba and Cooper Bowman all had one each. That mark tied for the most stolen bases for Hudson Valley since they stole nine against the State College Spikes on July 5, 2010. In that game, Burt Reynolds (not the actor) stole three bases, and the Gades were caught stealing twice. A note: Nine stolen bases is a Portal Era (2005 - Present) record for the franchise. Game logs from 2004 and earlier are incomplete and may provide new information.

BACK IN THE GARDEN STATE: The Hudson Valley Renegades return to the great state of New Jersey, where they played the first game in franchise history against the New Jersey Cardinals in 1994. The beginning of a series with Jersey Shore last year marked the first time that HV had played in NJ since 2005, after which the Cards moved to State College, Pennsylvania.

