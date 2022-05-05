Bark in the Park Festival Re-Scheduled for June 5th; Game Remains On

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws, in conjunction with 95.9 WRAT and 100.1 WJRZ, announced that the pre-game Bark in the Park festival, scheduled for Saturday, May 7th, has been postponed and re-scheduled for Sunday, June 5th at 10 am due to anticipated inclement weather on Saturday. That day's BlueClaws game, set for 4:05 pm with gates scheduled to open at 3:00 pm, is presented by Toyota World of Lakewood and remains on as scheduled.

The pre-game festival on June 5th, presented by 95.9 WRAT and 100.1 WJRZ, will run from 10 am until 1 pm. Gates for that day's game will open at 12 noon and there will be a dog parade around the warning track beginning at 12:15 pm.

Dogs are welcome to stay for the game, like every Sunday, thanks to AmeriHealth. Dogs will require a $2 Pooch Pass.

Sunday, June 5th is a 1:05 pm game against the Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets). Like every Sunday, members of the Jenkinson's Boardwalk BlueClaws Kids Club eat free thanks to Sabrett. Click here to register for the free Kids Club or the Home Run Kids Club, which includes exclusive benefits and events.

