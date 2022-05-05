Nava Has Three Hits But Renegades Rally to Top BlueClaws 7-4 on Thursday

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Hudson Valley scored three runs in the last two innings to top the BlueClaws 7-4 n Thursday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The Renegades (13-11) picked up their first win of the series after Jersey Shore (8-15) had won the first two games earlier this week.

Trey Sweeney's RBI double in the 8th broke a 4-4 tie off JP Woodward (2-2) to put Hudson Valley up 5-4. James Nelson doubled in two more in the ninth to account for the final margin.

Jhonathn Munoz (1-0) earned the win, allowing two runs in three innings. Carson Coleman threw two scoreless innings of relief to earn his fourth save of the year.

Hudson Valley opened the scoring in the second on a three run home run by Spencer Henson, his first of the season.

The BlueClaws picked up four hits to score two in the bottom of the inning. McCarthy Tatum had an RBI double and Jared Carr stroked an RBI single to pull Jersey Shore within 3-2. Hudson Valley added a run in the third on a groundout by Tyler Hardman.

After Renegades starter Beck Way came out after four innings, the BlueClaws tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Andrick Nava doubled in DJ Stewart to cut the lead to one. Nava scored on a SAC fly from Johan Rojas to tie the game.

Andrick Nava had three hits for the BlueClaws, including a pair of doubles.

Jersey Shore starter Cristian Hernandez gave up four runs in 3.1 innings with a walk and five strikeouts. Renegades starter Beck Way gave up two runs in our innings.

The teams continue their series on Friday night at 6:35 pm. RHP Ben Brown starts for Jersey Shore.

