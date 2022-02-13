Iowa Wild Recalls Goaltender Hunter Jones from Iowa Heartlanders

February 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled goaltender Hunter Jones from the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL.

Jones, 21 (9/21/00), owns a 4.05 goals against average (GAA) and a .882 save percentage (SV%) in 14 games with the Heartlanders this season. He has also appeared six games with the Iowa Wild, tallying a 2.81 GAA and a .909 SV%. He wears No. 92 with the Wild.

Iowa takes on the Rockford IceHogs at BMO Harris Bank Center on Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. CT.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at (515) 564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10th anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10th anniversary season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.