Iowa Wild Recalls Goaltender Hunter Jones from Iowa Heartlanders
February 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled goaltender Hunter Jones from the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL.
Jones, 21 (9/21/00), owns a 4.05 goals against average (GAA) and a .882 save percentage (SV%) in 14 games with the Heartlanders this season. He has also appeared six games with the Iowa Wild, tallying a 2.81 GAA and a .909 SV%. He wears No. 92 with the Wild.
Iowa takes on the Rockford IceHogs at BMO Harris Bank Center on Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. CT.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
