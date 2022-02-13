Henderson Wins against Bakersfield, 7-5

The Henderson Silver Knights won against the Bakersfield Condors, 7-5, on Saturday night at Mechanics Bank Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The contest started off with a powerplay goal from Daniil Miromanov, giving the Silver Knights an early lead. Sven Baertschi followed with a sniper shot to add to the Henderson tally. With four minutes left in the first frame, Jonas Rondbjerg had a wrist shot to earn a third goal for the Silver Knights. Pavel Dorofeyev earned a late first period goal, ending the first frame with a 4-0 lead. Matteo Gennaro put the Condors on the board midway into the second period. 45-seconds later, Devin Brosseau scored a second for Bakersfield. Reid Duke lit the lamp 14 minutes into the period to get the fifth Henderson goal of the night. The third period started with Luke Esposito bringing the Condors back within two. He was followed two minutes later by Dino Kambeitz, earning the fourth goal for Bakersfield. Midway through the third frame, Duke earned his second of the night. Jake Leschyshyn earned a seventh goal for Henderson, the team's highest scoring game this season. Gennaro scored his second of the night, ending the game 7-5.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights face off against the Colorado Eagles on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 6:05 p.m. PT at Budweiser Events Center. Watch the matchup on AHLtv and listen in on 1230 The Game.

