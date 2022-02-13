Dan Renouf Reassigned by Detroit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday reassigned defenseman Dan Renouf to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Renouf appeared in three games with the Red Wings during his second stint with the team this season from Dec. 7-19. The Pickering, Ontario, native registered seven penalty minutes and a minus-four rating during the two-week stretch with Detroit. The defenseman now has seen action in 23 NHL games throughout his career, totaling three assists and 23 penalty minutes. Through 29 outings this season with Grand Rapids, Renouf has eight points (1-7-8), 32 penalty minutes and a team-high plus-12 rating. The sixth-year pro is a two-time Calder Cup champion with Grand Rapids (2016-17) and Charlotte (2018-19) and has skated in 311 AHL games, amassing 80 points (11-69-80) and 422 penalty minutes.

