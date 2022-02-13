Canucks Finish Homestand in Style, Win 5-2 vs. Moose

February 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks (19-15-3-1) continue to dominate at home in their green threads, winning 5-2 against the Manitoba Moose (25-14-2-1) on Saturday. The victory was the fourth consecutive for Abbotsford, with all four coming on home ice. Michael DiPietro was victorious in net and Arvid Holm was saddled with the loss for the visiting Moose.

It was déjà vu for the Canucks on Saturday night, as they got on the board early in the first period. Jack Rathbone stayed hot as the blueliner opened the scoring for the Canucks at the 2:03 mark of the first period. Rathbone slapped a one-timer past Holm. John Stevens had the helper on the Canucks' opening goal.

Stevens doubled the Canucks' lead at the 6:53 mark of the first period. The Northeastern alum was stationed right in front of the Manitoba net and hammered home a Devante Stephens rebound to make it 2-0 for Abbotsford. Chase Wouters combined with Stephens to assist on the goal.

The Canucks were not done there, as they added to their lead in the early stages of the second period. Chase Wouters broke in on a two-on-one with Jarid Lukosevicius and Wouters wristed a shot past Holm to give Abby a 3-0 lead. John Stevens and Lukosevicius had the assists on the play.

Matt Alfaro got the Moose back in the game, scoring at the 9:06 mark in the second period to make it a 3-1 game. Jimmy Oligny and Cole Maier had the assists on the goal.

The glimmer of hope did not last long however, as the Canucks put the hammer down at the 16:06 mark of the second period. John Stevens scored his second goal of the game to give Abbotsford a 4-1 lead. Jack Rathbone and Madison Bowey had the assists.

After the first 40 minutes of play, the Canucks held a commanding 4-1 advantage. Manitoba was not going to go quickly into the night however, and they cut the lead in half just over three minutes into the final frame. Mikey Eyssimont found the back of the net on the powerplay to make it a 4-2 contest.

Phil Di Giuseppe iced the game with an empty net goal, extending the Canucks lead to 5-2. That's how this game ended, as Abbotsford was clearly the better team tonight.

NOTABLES

John Stevens had four points (2-2-4) tonight in the win. The veteran forward now has 21 points (10-11-21) on the season for the Canucks.

Jack Rathbone had a pair of points tonight, scoring one goal and assisting on another. The Harvard alum now has 19 points (5-14-19) in 18 games this season for Abbotsford.

Rathbone extended his point streak to five games tonight.

Chase Wouters had two points (1-1-2) tonight. The former Saskatoon Blade now has six points (3-3-6) on the season for the Canucks.

Phil Di Giuseppe led the team with four shots on net.

Michael DiPietro registered his sixth win of the season tonight for Abby.

DiPietro turned aside 19 of the 21 shots he faced in the win.

The Canucks finished their six game homestand with a record of 4-2-0-0 and have scored at least five goals in each game during their four-game winning streak.

QUOTEABLES

"That line is like my old faithful. Chase Wouters is doing really well for a young hockey player and John Stevens is one of my go-to guys. I really like Jarid Lukosevicius, he has played up and down the lineup and he has been really good for us. Great job tonight by those three." - Head Coach, Trent Cull.

"I've had a couple two-on-ones this season and I have tried to force a pass. I looked over tonight and their d-man did a good job taking the pass away, so I picked my spot and it ended up going in." - Forward, Chase Wouters on his second period goal.

"We tried to keep the game pretty simple by making little plays and reading off each other. We were moving pucks north and getting the right bounces. We were fortunate enough to put a couple in." Forward, John Stevens.

THREE STARS

1 John Stevens, ABB (2-2-4) 2. Chase Wouters, ABB (1-1-2) 3. Jack Rathbone, ABB (1-1-2)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.