Reign Toppled in Shootout

The Stockton Heat (27-8-3-1) prevailed in a thrilling shootout Saturday night to salvage a split in a two-game set at Stockton Arena, defeating the Ontario Reign (25-8-3-3) by a final score of 6-5. The Reign came from behind multiple times to tie the game and force extra time, led by forwards Gabriel Vilardi and Rasmus Kupari, who each found the back of the net twice in a losing effort.

Goaltender Matt Villalta got the start in net for Ontario and made a season-high 44 saves, while forwards Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Tyler Madden and TJ Tynan each posted two assists.

Date: February 12, 2022

Venue: Stockton Arena - Stockton, CA

1st 2nd 3rd SO Final

ONT 1 3 1 0 5

STK 2 2 1 1 6

Shots PP

ONT 34 3/5

STK 50 0/4

Three Stars -

1. Justin Kirkland (STK)

2. Mark Simpson (STK)

3. Gabriel Vilardi (ONT)

W: Dustin Wolf

L: Matt Villalta

