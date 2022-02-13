Rangers Recall Zac Jones from Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - The New York Rangers announced on Saturday evening that the club has recalled defenseman Zac Jones from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Jones, selected in the third round (68th overall) by the Rangers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, has skated in 27 games with the Wolf Pack in his rookie professional season. Jones has scored 18 points (4 g, 14 a), including his first professional goal, with the Pack in 2021-22. He currently leads all Wolf Pack defensemen in scoring.

Jones has also skated in six NHL games with the Rangers during the 2021-22 season, scoring an assist. In his career, Jones has skated in 16 total NHL games and scored five assists.

The Wolf Pack continue a four-game homestand tonight when they play host to the Rochester Americans at the XL Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., with pregame coverage starting at 6:50 p.m. on AHLTV and Mixlr.

