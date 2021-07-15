Iowa Re-Signs Defenseman Keaton Thompson to AHL Contract
July 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
Iowa Wild announced today the re-signing of defenseman Keaton Thompson to a one-year American Hockey League contract.
Thompson, 25 (9/14/95), played in 33 games with Iowa during the 2020-21 season and contributed two goals and four assists for six points. His plus-7 rating was second highest on the roster, only behind forward Mitchell Chaffee (plus-9). During the 2019-20 season in Iowa, Thompson led all Wild defensemen with a plus-14 rating and finished second on the club overall in plus/minus.
Hailing from Devils Lake, N.D, the 6-foot-1, 194-pound blueliner has recorded 59 points (13g-46a) in 247 career AHL games between Iowa and the San Diego Gulls, where he began his pro career in the 2016-17 campaign. He was selected in in the third round (#87 overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft by Anaheim and won the 2016 NCAA National Championship with the University of North Dakota.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.
