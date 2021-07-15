Iowa Re-Signs Defenseman Keaton Thompson to AHL Contract

Iowa Wild announced today the re-signing of defenseman Keaton Thompson to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Thompson, 25 (9/14/95), played in 33 games with Iowa during the 2020-21 season and contributed two goals and four assists for six points. His plus-7 rating was second highest on the roster, only behind forward Mitchell Chaffee (plus-9). During the 2019-20 season in Iowa, Thompson led all Wild defensemen with a plus-14 rating and finished second on the club overall in plus/minus.

Hailing from Devils Lake, N.D, the 6-foot-1, 194-pound blueliner has recorded 59 points (13g-46a) in 247 career AHL games between Iowa and the San Diego Gulls, where he began his pro career in the 2016-17 campaign. He was selected in in the third round (#87 overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft by Anaheim and won the 2016 NCAA National Championship with the University of North Dakota.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center.

