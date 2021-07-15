Wolves Elevate Courtney Mahoney, Jon Sata to Team Presidency

GLENVIEW, Illinois - The Chicago Wolves announced Thursday that senior vice presidents Courtney Mahoney and Jon Sata have been named President of Operations and President of Business Operations, respectively, for the four-time league-champion organization.

Mahoney has been a leader in the Wolves front office since joining the team's community relations department in 1996. During her first 25 seasons in the organization, the Western Springs, Illinois, native has earned a plethora of American Hockey League honors that include the 2009 Ken McKenzie Award for outstanding promotion of the team and the AHL Community Service Award in 2011-12 and 2019-20.

The 1996 University of Wisconsin graduate spearheads the team's most successful community endeavors. Under her supervision, more than $6 million has been raised for local organizations via Chicago Wolves Charities, more than 1,500 dogs have found forever homes through the Adopt-A-Dog program and more than 500,000 local children have participated in the team's Read To Succeed program.

"I have been privileged to represent this organization for more than half of my life," Mahoney said. "I consider the Wolves to be family. It is a true honor to lead this organization with Jon while continuing to chart a path with the amazing women on our team and in our industry. I look forward to sustaining our success and furthering our mission to do as much as we can to support the Chicago community."

Sata joined the Wolves in 2010 as the vice president of partnerships and set the course for the organization's award-winning corporate sponsorship team. Four times in a nine-year stretch from 2011 to 2019, the Wolves won the AHL's Sponsorship Sales Department of the Year award.

In December 2016, the Elmhurst resident and Purdue University alum was named the team's senior vice president of partnerships and business development as his role expanded to include group ticket sales. As President of Business Operations, Sata will continue to lead the Wolves' revenue-generating departments while sharing oversight for all Wolves marketing and television initiatives with Mahoney.

"We have something so special with the Wolves," Sata said. "I'm very proud to be part of the Wolves organization and excited for everything that lies ahead. Our fans, teammates and partners are the absolute best. It is truly an honor to be on this team and to continue to lead our organization with Courtney as we push forward past such a unique time!"

The four-time league champion Wolves already have secured five prime dates for the 2021-22 season - including the home opener on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Allstate Arena.

