Admirals to Unveil Third Jersey Tonight
July 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals will unveil a new third jersey tonight, July 15 at Panther Arena in a free event for fans. The doors will open to the public at 5:30 with a program set to begin at 6:15 on the floor of the arena.
Admirals Head Coach Karl Taylor and recently signed forward Cole Schneider will be on hand for the event.
Interested media should park in the lot off of State St. and enter Panther Arena through the pass gate door. If you have any questions or special requests I can be reached via cell at (414) 840-8579 or this email address.
