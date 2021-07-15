Admirals to Unveil Third Jersey Tonight

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals will unveil a new third jersey tonight, July 15 at Panther Arena in a free event for fans. The doors will open to the public at 5:30 with a program set to begin at 6:15 on the floor of the arena.

Admirals Head Coach Karl Taylor and recently signed forward Cole Schneider will be on hand for the event.

Admirals Head Coach Karl Taylor and recently signed forward Cole Schneider will be on hand for the event.

