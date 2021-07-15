Admirals Unveil Third Jersey, Logo

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals unveiled a new third jersey and mark tonight in their first event at Panther Arena since March 11, 2020.

The logo and jersey were designed by Dan Simon of Studio Simon, who also designed the team's current primary jersey and logos. The Fauxback style is meant to replicate what the team's logo might have looked like if the team had existed during the 1950s and 60s.

"We are really excited to add this third jersey and new fauxback logo to our current collection," said Admirals Owner Harris Turer. "Once again Dan Simon has hit the jackpot with his unreal work. When we launched our current jersey it was named the 11th best hockey sweater of all-time by The Hockey News before we even played a game. We think that this new look will be met with the same acclaim."

The jersey's primary color is off-white with the crest on the front and red and blue piping on the bottom and sleaves. The shoulders are a solid blue with piping of off-white and red directly underneath. The look of the logo is derived from sports and cartoon illustrations from the 50s and 60s that featured barrel chested characters, while the skating pose was popular on drawings on the backs of hockey cards during that time.

The team will start to wear the jerseys at approximately 10-15 games (both home and road) per season beginning in the 2021-22 campaign.

The Admirals home opener for next season will be on Saturday, October 16th at Panther Arena. The opponent and time will be set when the AHL schedule is released in the very near future.

Individual tickets will go on sale at a future date, but full and half season tickets, flex plans, and groups for the 2021-22 campaign are on sale now starting for as low as $144. For more information fans should call the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550 or visit www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

