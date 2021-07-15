San Diego Gulls Sign Nikolas Brouillard to One-Year Contract Extension

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed defenseman Nikolas Brouillard to a one-year contract extension through the 2021-22 AHL season.

Brouillard, 26 (2/7/95), recorded 3-11=14 points with a +6 rating and 28 penalty minutes (PIM) in 29 games with San Diego, ranking second among Gulls defensemen in points, tied for second in assists, and third in plus/minus. The 5-11, 168-pound blueliner also collected one assist in three postseason contests.

A native of St. Hilaire, Quebec, Brouillard made his AHL debut with the Toronto Marlies on Jan. 25, 2017 at Rochester, his only other professional appearance. Signed as a free agent by San Diego Jan. 11, 2021, Brouillard spent three seasons at McGill University of the Ontario University Athletics East Division (U Sports) from 2017-20, earning 22-27=49 points with 103 PIM in 57 career games. Following the 2019-20 campaign, Brouillard was named U Sports Defenseman of the Year and was named U Sports All-Canadian First Team after ranking second on his team in points (23) and third in assists (16).

