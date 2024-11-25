Inter Miami CF Touches Down at Miami International Airport with New Official Store

Inter Miami CF is excited to unveil its new Official Store at Miami International Airport (MIA). Inter Miami's first-ever store outside Chase Stadium has officially opened, perfectly timed for holiday travelers and fans to show their support for South Florida's fútbol Club. Whether arriving at the Magic City or departing for destinations beyond, Inter Miami fans now have a new spot to grab their team gear, proudly wear their colors, and show their unwavering support wherever they go.

The new Inter Miami CF Official Store, located at Concourse D between Gate 27 and 28, offers an extensive range of exclusive team apparel, accessories, and fan gear, bringing the Club's signature pink closer to fans from all over the world. From jerseys and scarves to lifestyle collections, the store has something for every Inter Miami fan.

"The opening of our new Official Store at Miami International Airport is a special milestone for Inter Miami CF," said Jorge Mas, Inter Miami CF Managing Owner. "Inter Miami is more than just a fútbol Club - it is a proud ambassador of South Florida's vibrant culture and energy on the global stage. We're excited to welcome our fans and visitors to our magical city and make them feel at home in Inter Miami's colors as soon as they touch down at Miami International Airport, while also giving our traveling fans a chance to take a piece of home with them wherever they go."

"I applaud Inter Miami CF for scoring yet another goal with its first off-site official store, and I can't think of a better location than at MIA, Miami-Dade County's gateway to the world and the soon-to-be next-door neighbor to Miami Freedom Park," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "We look forward to giving millions of our passengers the chance to buy Inter Miami CF merchandise before they even leave the airport, and especially now before the winter holidays."

The store's launch reinforces Inter Miami CF's global vision by expanding the Club's presence beyond the local community and reaching fans worldwide. Situated at one of the busiest airports in the world, the store provides an opportunity for travelers from all corners of the globe to connect with the Club and share in the excitement of South Florida's fútbol scene. This strategic location is a key achievement in the Club's status as a global Club, creating new avenues for supporters to engage with Inter Miami and support the team on a broader scale.

This morning's launch included a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by Inter Miami Managing Owner Jorge Mas and Co-Owner Jose Mas, alongside Director and CEO of Miami International Airport (MIA) Ralph Cutié, Commissioner Kevin Cabrera, as well as other City Officials and Inter Miami executives.

