Revolution Re-Sign Defender Andrew Farrell for 13th Season in a Dual Coaching Role

November 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution re-signed Andrew Farrell to a one-year contract for the 2025 MLS season that will see the veteran defender compete in his record 13th season for the club. In addition to serving his on-field role, Farrell will also take on a Player Professional Development role as an assistant coach in the Revolution Academy.

The Player Professional Development role allows MLS clubs to designate one player per year in this new position. The player must have responsibilities enabling him to develop skills in different parts of the club's business, including but not limited to coaching, scouting, front office duties, and diversity liaison.

Farrell, who is currently obtaining his U.S. Soccer B coaching license, will become the first player to represent the Revolution in 13 MLS seasons. The Louisville, Ky. native, who arrived in New England as the first-overall selection in the 2013 MLS SuperDraft, is the Revs' all-time leader in games played, starts, and minutes played. In his MLS regular season career, Farrell has recorded 341 appearances, 328 starts, and 29,273 minutes played, all the most in club history.

"We are delighted to see Andrew Farrell continue his storied career as one of the most dependable and revered players in Revolution history, while also helping aid his transition into a future role in coaching, for which he is perfectly suited," Sporting Director Curt Onalfo said. "It was important to us that Andrew had the opportunity to continue on for another season with his first and only pro club, and that he knew he always has a place in our organization moving forward. We are all excited for Andrew continue to make a positive impact on the first team, while also imparting his many years of wisdom on our club's youth."

With his new professional development role, Farrell will serve as an assistant coach with the acclaimed Revolution Academy as he begins his transition to a post-playing career in coaching. He follows in the footsteps of other longtime club leaders Chris Tierney and Brad Knighton, who also joined the Revolution's front office and academy coaching staff, respectively, after their lengthy playing careers in New England. Knighton previously shared the club mark with Farrell with 12 seasons played for the Revolution, while Tierney played all 11 seasons for his hometown team.

"I am thrilled to welcome Andrew Farrell back for another season with the Revolution, and also to welcome him into the coaching community," Head Coach Caleb Porter said. "Andrew is a tremendous leader, a consummate professional, and is held in very high esteem by his teammates, coaches, and of course the fans. His dedication and passion to help the club will be a huge asset as he will have the opportunity to continue giving back through his work with the academy. I also look forward to another season with Andrew on the pitch as one of our key leaders inside our locker room."

"First and foremost, thank you to all the Revolution fans for their support these last 12 seasons. They have made me fall in love with New England, and I wouldn't want to continue my career anywhere else," Andrew Farrell said. "I am excited to play another season for this club and eager to begin this transition into coaching. I look forward to working with the talented young players in our academy alongside the rest of the excellent staff."

Beloved in the New England community for his selfless work off the field, Farrell is a three-time recipient of the Revolution Humanitarian of the Year award, including back-to-back honors in 2023 and 2024. This year, he was named one of three finalists for Major League Soccer's Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award.

