New England Revolution Announce Year-End Roster Moves

November 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution announced the club's year-end roster decisions following the conclusion of the 2024 Major League Soccer season. The Revolution exercised the one-year contract options on two and re-signed three players to new MLS contracts. With 16 players already under contract for 2025, the Revolution enter the MLS offseason calendar with 21 players on the club's MLS roster.

The Revolution exercised the one-year contract options on midfielder Emmanuel Boateng and defender Brandon Bye for the 2025 season. The club reached a new contract agreement with Earl Edwards Jr. for the 2025 MLS season, with a one-year option for 2026. The Revolution also re-signed defender Will Sands to a new two-year contract through the 2026 MLS season, with a one-year option for 2027.

In addition, the club announced Monday that defender Andrew Farrell is returning on a one-year contract in a professional development role that will see the club's all-time service leader play his record 13th season for the club, while also working as an assistant coach with the Revolution Academy.

The 16 returning players who already have guaranteed MLS contracts for 2025 are midfielder Esmir Bajraktarević, midfielder Noel Buck (currently on loan), forward Tomás Chancalay (Designated Player), forward Malcolm Fry, midfielder Carles Gil (Designated Player), midfielder Ian Harkes, goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič, midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye, forward Luca Langoni (U22), defender Peyton Miller, midfielder Jack Panayotou (currently on loan), midfielder Matt Polster, defender Dave Romney, defender Santiago Suarez, forward Giacomo Vrioni (Designated Player), and midfielder Alhassan Yusuf.

New England declined the contract options for the following players: defender Xavier Arreaga, forward Joshua Bolma, forward Dylan Borrero, midfielder Nacho Gil, midfielder Tommy McNamara, and defender Jonathan Mensah.

Five players are out of contract with New England at the end of 2024: defender Nick Lima, defender Tim Parker, forward Damian Rivera, defender Ryan Spaulding, and forward Bobby Wood.

Finally, one member of the first team coaching staff departed the Revolution following the 2024 season. Assistant Coach Clint Peay's tenure with the club concludes after five seasons in New England, including four years as head coach of Revolution II from 2020-23.

TRANSACTIONS:

New England signed defender Will Sands to a two-year contract through the 2026 MLS season with a one-year option for 2027.

The Revolution signed goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr. to a one-year contract through the 2025 MLS season with a one-year option for 2026.

The Revolution exercised the contract options on midfielder Emmanuel Boateng and defender Brandon Bye.

New England Revolution 2025 MLS Roster by Position

As of November 25, 2024

Goalkeepers (2): Aljaž Ivačič, Earl Edwards Jr.

Defenders (6): Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Peyton Miller, Dave Romney, Will Sands, Santiago Suarez

Midfielders (9): Esmir Bajraktarević, Emmanuel Boateng, Noel Buck, Carles Gil, Ian Harkes, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Jack Panayotou, Matt Polster, Alhassan Yusuf

Forwards (4): Tomás Chancalay, Malcolm Fry, Luca Langoni, Giacomo Vrioni

New England Revolution 2025 MLS Roster Breakdown

As of November 25, 2024

Designated Players (3 of 3 available): Tomás Chancalay, Carles Gil, Giacomo Vrioni

MLS Under-22 Initiative (1 of 3 available): Luca Langoni

International Players (4 of 8 available): Tomás Chancalay, Aljaž Ivačič, Luca Langoni, Alhassan Yusuf

Homegrown Players (6): Esmir Bajraktarević, Noel Buck, Malcolm Fry, Peyton Miller, Jack Panayotou, Santiago Suarez

NOTE: A player's roster designation or international status could change prior to next season's roster compliance deadline in February 2025.

MLS Off-Season Roster Building Calendar

The MLS offseason calendar of roster-building events begins with a Half-Day Trade Window on Monday, Dec. 9 from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET. The MLS College Showcase will take place in San Diego, Calif. from Dec. 11-14. The MLS Expansion Draft, in which the league's 30th club, San Diego FC, will select five players for its inaugural roster, is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 11.

On Thursday, Dec. 12 at 1:00 p.m., Free Agency begins for eligible MLS players (Free Agency Rules & Procedures). The End-of-Year Waivers process will then be conducted on Dec. 12 at 5:00 p.m. (End-of-Year Waivers Rules & Procedures). On Friday, Dec. 13, Stage 1 of the Re-Entry Process will take place, with Stage 2 slated for Thursday, Dec. 19, both at 1:00 p.m. (MLS Re-Entry Process Rules).

The 2025 MLS SuperDraft on Friday, Dec. 20 will consist of three rounds of player selection, with new expansion club San Diego FC holding the top selection in each round. Based on the team's finish in the league table, New England currently holds the fifth selection in each round of the draft.

