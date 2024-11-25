LA Galaxy Announce Programming Details for Western Conference Final on Saturday, November 30 at 7:00 p.m. PT

November 25, 2024

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES (Monday, Nov. 25, 2024) - The LA Galaxy play host to Seattle Sounders FC, presented by Soonhari, at Dignity Health Sports Park in the Western Conference Final on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 7:00 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass). Stadium gates open at 5:00 p.m. PT and fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Tickets on Sale Now

Tickets for the Western Conference Final at Dignity Health Sports Park can be purchased by visiting www.lagalaxy.com/playoffs. Tickets start at $75.

In-Stadium Giveaway

The first 20,000 fans in attendance for the Western Conference Final on Saturday, Nov. 30 will receive a playoff rally towel, while supplies last.

Pregame Party At Galaxy Park

Fans are invited to attend the pregame party at Galaxy Park, where they can take part in a wide range of family-friendly activities along with drinks and music before gates open for Saturday's Western Conference Final match between the LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders FC. For more information on Galaxy Park, click here.

Pregame Entertainment

Fans are encouraged to arrive early on Saturday, Nov. 30 to enjoy musical entertainment, to be announced. With a renewed focus on transforming the in-stadium fan experience, the LA Galaxy will extend their musical entertainment offerings throughout home matches during the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

SoccerFest

Cozmo's Cadets, LA Galaxy Youth Programming and Ticket Sales will have their usual booths at SoccerFest, with Ayudar Foundation and Herbalife also in attendance. Fans can take a virtual selfie with their favorite LA Galaxy stars in the Recharge with Dignity Health Area, play a round of Futpool, pose for a photo in the photo booth and sample ramen from Maruchan. There will also be free face painting, balloon twisting and custom caricatures. The Vinyl Jam band will also provide entertainment in Kinecta Plaza until kickoff.

Merchandise

The LA Galaxy's 2024 Playoff collection will be restocked at the LA Galaxy Team store for the Western Conference Final on Saturday, Nov. 30. The collection consists of a hooded sweatshirt, two tees and two hats.

LA Galaxy Foundation

The LA Galaxy Foundation will be auctioning a team-signed RetroGrade Kit that was sent into space for the club's 2024 MLS Archive Collection announcement. The online auction will open on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 3:00 p.m. PT and will close at the 75th minute of the match. Fans can text GALAXY to 76278 to bid. The Community Partner of the Match is Ayudar Foundation. Visit their booth in SoccerFest to learn about their mission to help youth and their families increase their confidence and future potential through programs, services and community building. The Hero of the Match is Vietnam Veteran, United States Army Captain, Bruce Wiener. His accolades include the Silver Star, Bronze Star and Three Purple Hearts.

LA Galaxy Against Seattle Sounders FC

The Western Conference Final between LA and Seattle marks the 52nd meeting across all competitions between the two teams, with the Galaxy trailing the all-time series 17-20-14. Against Seattle, the Galaxy hold a 11-14-14 record in league play, a 4-3-0 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs, a 2-2-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and a 0-1-0 record in Leagues Cup play. In three meetings across all competitions between the Galaxy and the Sounders during the 2024 campaign, the series was tied 1-1-1 (2 GF, 4 GA). The last time the two teams played at Dignity Health Sports Park, Gabriel Pec scored the game-winning goal in the Galaxy's 1-0 shutout victory over the Sounders on March 30, 2024. In three all-time MLS Cup Playoffs matches played at home against Seattle, LA holds an unbeaten record of 3-0-0 (6 GF, 1 GA). In four all-time matches against Seattle in Western Conference Final action (2012, 2014), the Galaxy hold a 2-2-0 record and went on to win MLS Cup on both occasions.

