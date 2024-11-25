LA Galaxy Advance to Western Conference Final with 6-2 Victory over Minnesota United FC

November 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - Continuing their Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign, the LA Galaxy earned a 6-2 victory over Minnesota United FC before a sell-out crowd of 26,192 fans at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday night. Joseph Paintsil, Gabriel Pec and Dejan Joveljić recorded two goals apiece as LA advanced to the Western Conference Final for the first time since the 2014 campaign.

Western Conference Final Bound

With the win over Minnesota, the Galaxy will next play host to Seattle Sounders FC in the Western Conference Final at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 7:00 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass). Tickets for the Western Conference Finals at Dignity Health Sports Park can be purchased by visiting www.lagalaxy.com/playoffs. This marks the 14th time that the Galaxy have qualified for the Western Conference Final, where the club holds a record of 14-2-8. In four all-time matches against Seattle in Western Conference Final action (2012, 2014), the Galaxy hold a 2-2-0 record and went on to win MLS Cup on both occasions.

LA Galaxy In MLS Cup Playoffs

In 80 all-time MLS Cup Playoffs matches, the Galaxy improved to 48-24-7 (145 GF; 91 GA). LA holds a 24-12-4 all-time record during the Western Conference Semifinals. In 38 all-time MLS Cup Playoffs matches contested at home, LA holds a 33-4-1 record. With the 15 goals scored during the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, the LA Galaxy have set a new MLS record for the most goals scored through a team's first three games to begin a playoff campaign. In three matches played during the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, Riqui Puig has recorded six goal contributions (4 goals, 2 assists), Joveljić has notched four goals and two assists, Paintsil has tallied three goals and one assist and .Pec has registered five goal contributions (3 goals, 2 assists). Notably, the Galaxy's six goals scored tied an MLS record for the most goals scored in a playoff match (Sept. 22, 2000 - Chicago Fire vs. New England Revolution: 6-0; Oct. 1, 1998 - Los Angeles Galaxy vs. Dallas Burn: 6-1). In three matches played during the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, the Galaxy are outscoring their opponents 15-3. With Pec, Paintsil and Joveljić each recording a brace in the win over the Loons, it marked the first time in MLS postseason history that three teammates have scored two goals in the same match.

Unbeaten At Dignity Health Sports Park

In 19 matches played across all competitions at Dignity Health Sports Park during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 15-0-4 (55 GF; 27 GA). In 18 MLS matches played at home (Regular Season & Playoffs) this season, Pec has recorded 24 goal contributions (13 goals, 11 assists). Paintsil has totaled 17 goal contributions (9 goals, 8 assists) in 16 matches played across all competitions at Dignity Health Sports Park this season, while Puig has 22 goal contributions (10 goals, 12 assists) in 16 MLS matches (Regular Season & Playoffs) played at the venue in 2024. Joveljić has totaled 18 goal contributions (13 goals, 5 assists) in 15 MLS matches played (Regular Season & Playoffs) at DHSP this season.

Fearsome Front Four

The Galaxy have four players that have scored at least 14 goals across all competitions during the 2024 campaign. Pec has totaled 38 goal contributions (21 goals, 17 assists) in 39 matches played across all competitions this season. In 35 appearances (34 starts) across all competitions during the 2024 campaign, Puig has totaled 35 goal contributions (17 goals, 18 assists). Dejan Joveljić has tallied 27 goal contributions (19 goals, 8 assists) in 31 appearances(26 starts), while Paintsil has notched 25 goal contributions (14 goals, 11 assists) in 35 matches played (33 starts) across all competitions during the 2024 campaign.

Goal-Scoring Plays

LA - Gabriel Pec (Riqui Puig), 1st minute : In transition, Riqui Puig played an outside the boot pass to Gabriel Pec down the right flank. Pec cut inside and curled his left-footed shot into the far corner.

MIN - Kelvin Yeboah (Jefferson Diaz), 6th minute : Kelvin Yeboah's shot from the left side of the 18-yard box was rifled into the top left corner.

LA - Dejan Joveljić (Marco Reus),18th minute : Marco Reus' free-kick service into the box found Dejan Joveljić, who headed the ball into the far corner of the goal.

LA - Joseph Paintsil (Dejan Joveljić, Miki Yamane), 37th minute : Maya Yoshida delivered a long ball that was gathered by Miki Yamane down the right side of the penalty area. Yamane squared a pass across the face of goal that was smashed into the back of the net by Joseph Paintsil.

MIN - Kelvin Yeboah (Penalty Kick), 45+4th minute : Kelvin Yeboah's penalty-kick attempt was converted into the bottom left corner.

LA - Gabriel Pec (Emiro Garces), 50th minute : Gabriel Pec picked up the ball inside his own half and dribbled past the Minnesota defense before firing a low shot from the right side of the penalty area that snuck inside the far post.

LA - Joseph Paintsil (John Nelson), 86th minute : John Nelson played a ball down the left flank into the path of Joseph Paintsil, who took a touch inside the penalty area and fired his right-footed shot in off the far post.

LA - Dejan Joveljić (Joseph Paintsil, Mark Delgado), 89th minute : Mark Delgado found Joseph Paintsil inside the penalty area. Paintsil passed the ball to Dejan Joveljić in the center of the box and the Serbian international forward slotted his shot past Minnesota goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair.

Postgame Notes

Through 40 matches played across all competitions during the 2024 campaign the LA Galaxy hold a 23-9-8 record (89 GF, 59 GA).

The Western Conference Semifinal match between LA and Minnesota marked the 17th all-time meeting across all competitions between LA and Minnesota United FC, with the Galaxy leading the series 9-3-5.

Against Minnesota, LA holds a 7-3-5 record in league play and a 2-0-0 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

In 80 all-time MLS Cup Playoffs matches, the Galaxy improved to 48-24-7 (145 GF; 91 GA).

LA holds a 24-12-4 all-time record during the Western Conference Semifinals.

In 38 all-time MLS Cup Playoffs matches contested at home, LA holds a 33-4-1 record.

With the 15 goals scored during the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, the LA Galaxy have set a new MLS record for the most goals scored through a team's first three games to begin a playoff campaign.

The Galaxy's six goals scored against Minnesota tied an MLS record for the most goals scored in a playoff match (Sept. 22, 2000 - Chicago Fire vs. New England Revolution: 6-0; Oct. 1, 1998 - Los Angeles Galaxy vs. Dallas Burn: 6-1).

In three matches played during the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, the Galaxy are outscoring their opponents 15-3.

In 79 all-time MLS Cup Playoff matches, the Galaxy hold a record of 47-20-12 (139 GF; 89 GA).

Head Coach Greg Vanney improved to 14-6-2 in 22 MLS Cup Playoff matches managed between Toronto FC (10-5-2) and the LA Galaxy (4-1-0).

With Pec, Paintsil and Joveljić each recording a brace in the win over the Loons, it marked the first time in MLS postseason history that three teammates have scored two goals in the same match.

Pec has recorded 38 goal contributions (21 goals, 17 assists) in 39 matches played (36 starts) across all competitions during the 2024 campaign.

In appearances across all competitions during the 2024 campaign, Joveljić has notched 19 goals and eight assists.

In 21 MLS matches played (Regular Season & Playoffs) in the starting lineup together dating back to March 23, Pec has recorded 14 goals and 10 assists, Paintsil has notched nine goals and 10 assists and Puig has registered 11 goals and 15 assists.

Next Game

Next up, the LA Galaxy play host to Seattle Sounders FC in the Western Conference Final at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, Nov. 30 (7:00 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs - Western Conference Semifinals

LA Galaxy (No. 2 Seed) vs. Minnesota United FC (No. 6 Seed)

Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024 - Dignity Health Sports Park (Los Angeles)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

LA Galaxy 3 3 6

Minnesota United FC 2 0 2

Scoring Summary:

LA: Pec (Puig), 1

MIN: Yeboah (Diaz), 6

LA: Joveljić (Reus), 18

LA: Paintsil (Yamane, Yoshida), 37

MIN: Yeboah (Penalty Kick), 45+4

LA: Pec (Garces), 50

LA: Paintsil (Nelson), 86

LA: Joveljić (Paintsil, Delgado), 89

Misconduct Summary:

LA: Paintsil (caution), 45

MIN: Hlongwane (caution), 53

LA: Puig (caution), 58

MIN: Dotson (caution), 62

MIN: Diaz (caution), 68

MIN: Diaz (second caution, ejection), 82

LA: Delgado (caution), 90+4

Lineups:

LA: GK John McCarthy; D Miki Yamane, D Emiro Garces, D Maya Yoshida ©, D John Nelson; M Edwin Cerrillo, M Riqui Puig (Gastón Brugman, 90+1), M Marco Reus (Mark Delgado, 69), M Joseph Paintsil (Diego Fagundez, 90+1), M Gabriel Pec (Mauricio Cuevas, 90+4), F Dejan Joveljić (Miguel Berry, 90+1)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Novak Mićović; D Julián Aude, D Jalen Neal, D Eriq Zavaleta

TOTAL SHOTS: 17 (Joseph Paintsil, 5); SHOTS ON GOAL: 10 (Joseph Paintsil, 4); FOULS: 11 (Gabriel Pec, 4); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 4

MIN: GK Dayne St. Clair; D Michael Boxall ©, D Jefferson Diaz, D Carlos Harvey, M Joseph Rosales (Anthony Markanich, 87), M Robin Lod, M Wil Trapp (Sang Bin Jeong, 61), M Joaquin Pereyra (Tanitoluwa Oluwaseyi, 46), M Hassani Dotson; F Kelvin Yeboah (Loic Mesanvi, 87), F Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Teemu Pukki, 71),

Substitutes Not Used: GK Alec Smir; D Devin Padelford, D Miguel Tapias, M DJ Taylor

TOTAL SHOTS: 12 (Kelvin Yeboah, 5); SHOTS ON GOAL: 6 (Kelvin Yeboah, 3); FOULS: 19 (Three players tied, 2); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 4

Referee: Rosendo Martinez

Assistant Referees: Logan Brown, Nick Uranga

Fourth Official: Filip Dujic

VAR: Sorin Stoica

Weather: Clear, 60 degrees

Attendance: 26,192

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

LA GALAXY POSTGAME QUOTES

LA GALAXY HEAD COACH GREG VANNEY

On what he sees in the playoffs and if there's anything different:

"Each of them is playing at a high level right now. Each of them is the shark playing with a lot of intention and purpose. I think they are really connected with each other and each of them individually is playing at a high level. You know, playoffs are strange because some of those goals came late in games when the opposition is extending themselves, especially in the second night of Colorado. But again, I mean, Gab[riel] is on fire. He's running without the ball, running with the ball. He's been a handful. And obviously Riqui's movements... I just think they are really well connected, focused, and playing with real intention."

On the lengthy break between playoff rounds and today's game:

"It was nice to give them a break and let them come down, which is the part that makes you a little anxious if you're a coach, and then try to get them ramped back up and peaking at the time that you've got to back on the field again and play. I know being at home helps. The crowd is amazing and the energy in the stadium was outstanding, which I know just the guys were feeding off that from minute one. And we get a goal to start off, and that's helpful when you have not played in 23 days to get off to a start like that. Again, I thought the performance in general was obviously really good. There was some really, really good attacking moments. I thought as the game progressed, we showed the right balance between being patience with our attacks and being direct and purposeful within our attacks. We took advantage of good moments, and I thought defensively we were pretty sound. There's a couple actions where balls drop when they shouldn't or second balls stick around a little bit longer than they should. We don't clean them up. For being 23 days off, I'm certainly pleased and proud of these guys for the way they responded to the moment."

On if this is the best we've seen this team, and the rivalry with Seattle:

"I think the group is locked in, our group in particular, locked in and playing with purpose. Again, connected and playing with real intention and again I think when we do that we are a really good team. We make good decisions. They have a group that's just playoff experienced. They know how to go in tough places and get results, and we saw that last night. We are only as good as our last game, and our last game is over now. We'll celebrate and recover and now we have another really difficult opponent ahead of us that we'll get to preparing for in the next couple days. But obviously we have a ton of respect for them and what they are capable of doing, and as much as anything, just the gritty determination that that group has. They understand how to win in big moments. Sometimes that's unteachable but they have learned it as a collective group. It's the culture that they have developed up there, and it doesn't matter if it was Obed Vargas is 19 or 20 years old or it's João Paulo. They have the culture up there that we are continuing to strive for and it comes from putting championships under your belt. That's something we look forward to. To be fair to our group, I will say that we put some goals on a good defensive team. Minnesota is a good defensive team and they are well-organized. In watching them, I was concerned about this game because they have a way of slowing you down and turning you over and some guys in the attack that can hurt you. I was pleased that when we were attacking, we were direct; and when we were direct we were able to cause them some problems and keep them off balance through the course of the night. But they are a good team. They've done a great job since he's gotten here and learned the league and got his team together; they have done a great job."

On if this is the best the team has played:

"I don't. It's hard to say because every game is so different from the last. And because of the nature of the game next week, we're going to have a very different opponent that's going to ask different questions of us and we are going to have to find solutions in that game and ditto for any other game that's to come and ditto for any game in the past. It's tough to say. And I love that the group is locked in and everyone and is fulfilling their responsibilities on the field at a high level and they are connected to each other, and when you do that, I think we have a lot of talent and a good group."

On if the team can get better than this:

"Well, you can always get better because I'm not sure I've ever seen a perfect game of football in my life. There's always some way to get better. A couple direct balls that were played between the first and second balls. I felt like they landed in between our lines and they gave us a little bit of problems. The throw-in was an example of that, where a ball kind of lands in our box and shouldn't be landing in our box. There's details. There's always details that you can try to tighten up, and as coaches, we always see those things.

But I'm pleased with the general overall body of work, and there's always going to be something in there that we are going to want to be mindful of, and Seattle will present some different challenges than Minnesota did and we'll have to be ready for those. That's why this task and job is never-ending, and there's always something to look forward to. I like, most importantly, where the mentality of the group and the head of the group is at. I think when you're in a good spot, the way the guys are and locked in, then you can make those adjustments and adapt along the way for whoever is next. I look forward to it, and it's nice to be at home because our crowd has been amazing. I'm going to keep saying that. The energy in the stadium has been amazing, and our guys like to put on a show, as you can see when they play, and I think that really plays well for us."

On the team being more defensive in playoffs:

"I think it's something that we were essentially gauging over the course of the year. When you go through those guys, a guy like Emi[ro], he's a defender first. That's his mentality and his athleticism and his speed and his tenacity in one-on-one situations, and to defend, it's his strength. With John Nelson, he's a defender first. He reads games. He reads situations. He's quick to pick up on balls. He's quick to see what's going to happen next. So I just think between the four of them, there's a little bit more of -- just a touch more of a defensive mindset where maybe earlier in the year we had a little combination of guys who were more comfortable on the ball and more attack minded. This group really thinks defending first and how can they help in terms of possessions or attacks and things like that. I think their instincts are very good on that side of things, and the way we played and having as much as of the ball as we have, it's instinctual sometimes what you have to do defensively. You have to recognize things quickly, react and anticipate, and this group has shown that they have sharp defensive instincts and they have been able to manage these different moments and situations."

On Gabriel Pec's second goal and his energy for the rest of the playoffs run:

"I hope. Yeah, it's fun to watch. He's a handful. Again, he's the type of winger who when he's 'on', and today was one of them, and he's been 'on' a lot this year, He can beat you in one-on-one situations. He can beat you right. He can beat you left. Today, he was running hard without the ball, which creates a lot of problems for you. He can play in combination with other guys. Like when you have a winger that is, I don't know, triple, quadruple threat and doesn't have just one thing, it becomes almost undefendable because he always has -- whoever is dealing with him, always guessing. And that's kind of where Gab[riel] is at right now, and I think that's a tribute to him. I think it's a tribute to the guys that are over there working together that they are able to create different scenarios. The goal he scored on that particular occasion was pretty individually special. That wasn't a product of anybody else other than him -- I think they tried to foul him hard twice to end the play, and he was able to get out of that and keep his speed and momentum and finish with his right foot, if I recall. Like that's pretty impressive. That's nothing that has happened on the training field or anywhere else. That's just the young man doing some stuff that not many people can do."

On sticking to his coaching principles and this year's satisfaction:

"Listen, first and foremost, as coaches, if we don't live on our principles, what do we have actually to live on and believe in and understand what we're doing. You know, part of that is when you're really clear on what your principles are and what the things are that you need and you wanted to have out there and your team doing, then you can continue to drive the team in that direction. This year, the pieces have worked together. The pieces have grown together and they fit together. As I said to them coming out, the way we play is to be aggressive and to be bold and to take risks and to go for it. We are not a hang-out, sit back, be conservative. That's not the way we do it. We go, and we live with the consequences at the end of the day, and we react when situations don't go well and we go for it when they do. And it doesn't matter if it's the MLS Cup finals or first game of the season or middle game of the season. That's who we are and who we are going to be, and we need to be the best version of that that we can and we have got the players who can deliver on that. The other is just to solve the problems of the day. To understand within our principles to understand what the game is asking and what the challenges are that are from us. Every opposition could potentially show up and give us a different strategy -- someone press high, go man-on-man; someone could sit low, and we always want to have solutions to those things; and that's what we tried to preach around here. And sometimes it doesn't happen overnight, but eventually we get there and this year we certainly seem to have gotten there. I think we are moving in the right direction."

On Paintsil being in the right place at the right time:

"Yeah, it's funny because Joe knows that on certain occasions there's going to be certain games where he doesn't get a ton of touches because of where we positioned him in the situation but also just the way the game flows. And sometimes as I said to him tonight, patience is a virtue and get yourself into the right spots and good things can come your way. Sometimes it's not the amount of touches; it's what you do with however many touches you get. Today he was outstanding and in the right spots and he put on a great defensive shift. Sometimes in his role, and we talked about this, too, that he just tactically has to be sound and help give us all the little things that we need, and he could also be the benefactor of some of the things that go off on the right. And today he certainly was, and he finished his opportunities and he looked sharp and he looked refreshed a little bit after the break to be fair to him, and so I was really pleased. Again, just staying engaged when you're not getting a ton of touches is important. And he benefitted from it today and he was out standing in that regard."

On the style of Puig's play:

"Yeah, he's [Riqui Puig] a unique and special player. There's no two ways about that. What we've learned with Riqui is how to give him the right spaces to allow him to move around because he's unplayable when he's on the move. And it's so hard if you try to mark him and chase him around because he is so mobile and he's so quick, and so a lot for us is how to not put him in the box, but for other guys who are playing with Riqui, to understand how to best be effective and to allow his movements to take place and to work off of those things. And he's clever about how he obviously does those things. It's his specialty to do the things that he does, and we have to organize the field and the pockets and the gaps and the runs properly and different things like that to help him be effective, and so he can help others to be even more effective. That's a product of how we think about things. And that's something that as a coach I had to adapt to a little bit. You know, maybe it's not exactly how I saw the position on paper. But then when you get a player that can change the way -- it's important for me to adapt as well, and help everybody else adapt within that. And that's just knowing how to use your pieces, especially ones who are as talented as he is."

On what this moment means to the organization:

" Well, I think it's just the patience in some ways and sometimes not-so-patient; that the fans have had those moments when as an organization, we weren't delivering on the expectations that were created by the successes of the past. It's not anything other than living up to our legacy really in many ways. So [the fans] suffering through that but also finding patience at times but now reaping the reward of the moment that this team is exciting to watch, it's fun to watch -- it's getting results and now is in a position to do something special, which is always what I think the standard is for the LA Galaxy. You can't win a championship every year; it's just not feasible, I think, when you have 30 teams that are trying to win a championship. But to put yourself in contention and give yourself the best chance to do so is the expectation of the Galaxy and the Galaxy fanbase. And that's where we are at this point, and we have a lot of work to do still in the next game to even be there. But I think there's a lot of energy and excitement about the group we have and the direction that we're going, which is a statement that the Galaxy are back, and that's what people are looking for."

On how it feels for the LA Galaxy to be favored to win the MLS Cup:

" I think it's just discussion points at the end of the day. It's talk. We were supposed to be like 13th in the West or something at the beginning of the season, and that's certainly changed a little bit, and now we are supposed to win it. So people can't really figure out where we should be. So to me, it's just a bunch of chatter. Our group has to stay really focused internally about our locker room and how we are going to approach the next game, [the next] training session, to be ready to play, and it's for all of you all to talk about who the favorite is and not for us to worry about. I think we always have to find the balance between subtly being aware of not wanting to lose but being really confident in who we are and going after it. Especially in this league, I don't believe in favorites because as you saw across this league, anybody can win on any given day. It's about performance, and execution on the day is the only thing that matters."

LA GALAXY FORWARD GABRIEL PEC (Translated from Portuguese)

On whether or not tonight's match was his career best:

"I'm extremely happy with my performance tonight and it's going to get even better and better. I really hope the next game that I can do even better than tonight."

On the team performing in big games:

"I really believe playing at home makes a big difference. The fans were absolutely great tonight. I'm really happy and it makes it super light. It's a party, and to be able to see all the fans singing from the beginning to the end gives everyone motivation, and yes, our performance is way better."

On his second goal:

"I'm extremely happy with that goal, the second goal. It did hurt when the player kicked me, but when I looked at the scenario and I saw that I just had to kick one a little bit further, I would be able to keep dribbling and get towards the goal. I just get more and more confidence, like I believe it will happen and I get faster. I believe that was one of the most beautiful goals in my career and I cannot wait to get home and watch the goal and see the goal."

On being favorites to win the MLS Cup:

"So I love being grounded, and I don't want to believe in something that hasn't happened yet. It's a massive evolution. We are playing in an excellent way, but based on my principles, I would rather go step-by-step and keep working hard and take the L.A. Galaxy to where L.A. Galaxy should be which is to the MLS Cup and lifting the trophy."

On the team's spirit:

"I'm extremely happy what's happening at the moment. I believe everything comes from God. I'm a big believer. My faith is up to the top. Without God, I wouldn't be able to do what I do. I'm absolutely happy with my team and with the evolution, game after game, we keep thriving. I want to make sure everybody, it's not just the 11 players playing, it's the whole team behind the scenes, from the cleaner all the way up to the president that gives me what I need, all the confidence."

On adapting to the team's style of play:

"It's really easy when you have a team that's so into it, and so it was easy for me to get into the style. When you come with joy -- because they come from joy and they are looking forward to play and train on a daily basis here."

LA GALAXY FORWARD JOSEPH PAINTSIL

On the team scoring 15 goals in the first three playoff games:

"Things are really a little bit changed because the way we press, as you can see today, everybody got really hungry to win this game, even though we had a long break. But we were really focused and we came together, even in training, everybody is pushing everyone to do what he needs to do and attack and everything. I think with the individual and with the connection of the team, that makes it possible today because everybody fights for every ball, and it was really amazing that we came out with this great score."

On the team's defense and mentality of finding a way to win:

"Normally we never want to give up a goal but when it happens, we need to have a strong mentality as a team to keep going no matter what, even if it's 2-1, 3-2 against us or something. We always have the mentality, and also we have done it before; that at least when they score that one goal, it wasn't really like something that we need to panic because we were really calm and we were just moving the ball around. As you can see, whenever there is space, we as an attacker, with Riqui (Puig), me, (Gabriel) Pec on the end, we always attack the space, and I think it's really dangerous for the defenders. Whenever we have the ball, they always panic. So we just keep our calm, our cool, as you can see, and then we just dominate. So we just need to lay them out and just had fantastic goals. But we did it together as a team and not as an individual."

On the team putting on a show and playing in front of their fans:

"It means a lot because they are coming in big numbers, and to start the game, the people, shouting, making noise, it gives us the energy because they came for us and we also need to give for them. Everybody was on a level to push us as much as possible because as we saw earlier, LAFC lost, and it's also an opportunity for us to be strong especially on our home pitch. We really appreciate the fans that came and they came and everything was full. Since we played against Miami at the first game -- we want everybody to keep coming and yeah, we don't want to lose this opportunity. We need to come together and fight for everything, even if we need to break our legs for this trophy (MLS Cup). As you can see, every player is really mentally ready and really fighting today as you can see, Marco (Reus) and Riqui (Puig), everybody was really doing his part. I think the collective and the individual and the team really make the difference today, and also, the supporters, they made it really happen. Without their energy and the fans shouting and everything, we wouldn't have been where we are now and we really appreciate that."

On the team being locked in:

"I think there was some moments that we lose our focus and everything, but that moment did also not really distract us. We really stand firm and we just did what we need to do. As you can see, the mentality that we had, especially when we went to this way game, that we conceded last-minute goal in Houston, it was really a painful thing to accept. But in the end, we knew that since we play at home, we were already ready that we going to play LAFC which is the next coming game, which we knew already, but unfortunately things really changed. As you can see we are really on top now. All we need to do is just to be ourselves, focus and just keep playing how we play, be patient, call them out, and at the right moments, we just kill them. And as I said, we will kill a lot of teams, and we have already started and we will keep doing it no matter what. Thank you."

On the long layoff prior to tonight's match:

"Yeah, it was really long days, long weeks. It's not really nice for us to have these kind of long weeks, even if it's for one week, but also it's a traditional break and we understand, and it also makes us regenerate and refresh. But it was really a long week for us. But yeah that didn't really distract us. We did whatever we did. It was difficult because you were not active playing 11 against 11 every week. We just try to do our best in training and focus on the next game and do what we need to do, even though there was big intervals between those couple of days. But as you can see, everybody gave his full energy and that resulted in this fantastic victory."

On his relationship with head coach Greg Vanney:

"Yeah, I won't say much but he's really like a father. He really talks really calmly with us, and as a player that's what we really need. We don't need a coach who shouts and make you angry. Whenever there is something, he always comes to you as his own son and discuss with you patiently and calmly, and that really gave me that confidence to also give what he also deserve, and not only me, Riqui (Puig), the whole team, Maya (Yoshida) and everybody. I think he bless me with such calmness and such great opportunity, has really given the opportunity to also be myself -- it wasn't easy when I had the injury. I was finding it difficult to come back to my personal self because as you can see, I had a long season. I think it's normal for that to happen because there's a lot of games that happened before coming here -- the coaches and everyone, no matter what I do, they tell me to keep going and the mistakes everything. I really thank the coaches, and not only him but the people that's involved and giving me a couple of days and also seeing my family was also important. Because I didn't know even if it was in Belgium, I wouldn't have had that kind of opportunity. As I say, he's like a father and he speaks to us like a son and he always understands the we, the players, and he always gives that kind of energy to keep going."

LA GALAXY MIDFIELDER EDWIN CERILLO

On how the team took control of the game following an extended break:

" I think we took [the break] in a positive way. We had a couple days off to step away mentally, physically and come back. I think the week leading up to it, we were just anxious to play. This team feels a lot of joy, and I think we were missing our fans and we were just anxious to get back to it."

On the team's winning stretch:

" I think throughout the season we had a couple stretches where we had really good performances, and we've gotten results. But I think the mentality changes when it's the playoffs and it's knockout round and everybody's really locked in, and we have a great opportunity and everybody needs to be locked in. What better way to play our best soccer if not now?"

On being an entertaining team to watch:

" I think every game is different. In today's circumstance, there's a lot of energy in the game. We scored early and the emotions are high, and they come right back. Apart from that, I think this whole year, we found joy playing with each other. I think we play our best when we play just fluidly, not relaxed, but just more free with everyone playing their roles inside that. And the fans, they just give us that energy when we are up. It's fun. It's fun being on the field, and we take that with a grain of salt, because every mistake is crucial now. But in the moment, I think finding joy is key, and that's when we play our best soccer."

On the probability of this team winning the championship:

" I think the first game of the season was a big statement, Miami and Messi, and that team starting the season off was such a huge game and such an environment that that game was played in. I think from the first game, from the first game we showed that we could be together and we can play together and fight for one another. I think the first game set the standard and we just built off that. And as the season went on, we got familiar with each other. We got more comfortable with each other. We found joy in the games. We cleaned things up defensively, and I think all that came together to this day. We just need to keep going and just keep doing what we did today and in the past few games against Colorado."

