Grazie Mille. Vanni Sartini

November 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Monday that the club has parted ways with head coach Vanni Sartini.

"We are incredibly grateful to Vanni," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director and chief executive officer. "Since arriving in Vancouver six years ago, Vanni gave his all to this club and city. He embraced everything with passion and enjoyed tremendous success along the way. I am extremely thankful for our friendship and wish him all the best.

"I took my time with this decision, and it was not taken lightly. We have taken important steps each year and it is now the right time for someone else to lead this group on the pitch with fresh and new energy. We have started the process to find our next head coach as we look to take the next step and build a championship contender in MLS, as well as continental tournaments."

Sartini originally joined the club as first team assistant coach prior to the start of the 2019 MLS season, before transitioning to director of methodology in September 2020 and head coach of the second team. In August 2021, Sartini was named the acting head coach of the first team and led Vancouver to an improbable run to qualify for the MLS Cup Playoffs.

"For the last three years and three months, it has been an absolute honour to be the head coach of Vancouver Whitecaps FC," added Sartini. "I will always be grateful to Axel Schuster and ownership for entrusting me to be the technical lead of this club in such an important time. I will also always remember with fondness the successes on the field, but what I will cherish the most is the memories of my relationship with the fans, players, staff, and the community. Vancouver will always have a special place in my heart and my wife's heart. Andiamo!"

The native of Florence, Italy was officially named head coach at the end of November 2021. Over his three plus years as the first team head coach, Sartini helped the 'Caps qualify for the MLS Cup Playoffs in three of his four seasons, won three consecutive TELUS Canadian Championships, and advanced from the group stage in both the 2023 and 2024 Leagues Cup. Sartini posted an MLS regular season record of 44W-40L-32D and an overall record of 57W-51L-39D across all competitions.

In addition to his work on the pitch, Sartini, was active in the community, as he participated in several mini-pitch openings in Indigenous communities, as well as charitable initiatives including work with the BC SPCA.

