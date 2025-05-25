INTENSE Final 10 Minutes from Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami!
May 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Messi dragged his side back into striking range at 3-2 by earning, then converting a viciously struck free kick from just outside the penalty box. That in turn opened the door for substitute Telasco Segovia to lash a 95th-minute equalizer after some relentless work in the buildup from Messi, snatching a chaotic 3-3 draw from the jaws of defeat.
