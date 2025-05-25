INTENSE Final 10 Minutes from Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami!

May 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union YouTube Video







Messi dragged his side back into striking range at 3-2 by earning, then converting a viciously struck free kick from just outside the penalty box. That in turn opened the door for substitute Telasco Segovia to lash a 95th-minute equalizer after some relentless work in the buildup from Messi, snatching a chaotic 3-3 draw from the jaws of defeat.

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #goals







Major League Soccer Stories from May 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.