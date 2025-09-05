Instant Impact!: USL Hat Trick
Published on September 5, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Hat Trick co-hosts Datti Jinkiri and Paityn Tabor breakdown how Zach Herivaux and Dwayne Atkinson were difference makers off the bench for Rhode Island FC in the USL Jägermeister Cup Quarterfinals!
Check out the United Soccer League Championship Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 5, 2025
- Preview: Rowdies vs Sacramento - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.