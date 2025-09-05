USL United Soccer League Championship

Instant Impact!: USL Hat Trick

Published on September 5, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video


Hat Trick co-hosts Datti Jinkiri and Paityn Tabor breakdown how Zach Herivaux and Dwayne Atkinson were difference makers off the bench for Rhode Island FC in the USL Jägermeister Cup Quarterfinals!

