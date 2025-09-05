Instant Impact!: USL Hat Trick

Published on September 5, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







Hat Trick co-hosts Datti Jinkiri and Paityn Tabor breakdown how Zach Herivaux and Dwayne Atkinson were difference makers off the bench for Rhode Island FC in the USL Jägermeister Cup Quarterfinals!







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 5, 2025

Preview: Rowdies vs Sacramento - Tampa Bay Rowdies

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.